A Type 2 diabetes diagnosis often leaves people wondering if they will have to take medicines for the rest of their lives. Health and wellness expert Luke Coutinho says that, in some cases, better daily habits can help improve blood sugar control and may even help reverse the condition. He shares the examples of two 52-year-old men, both living with Type 2 diabetes and receiving treatment. One followed a very low carb diet, lost weight, exercised hard and tracked his blood sugar. The other controlled his food portions, added protein, vegetables and fibre, walked after meals, worked on losing belly fat and improved his sleep. He also stopped alcohol, managed stress and did strength training.

Both men saw major improvements in their blood sugar levels and, over time, their doctors stopped their medicines.

On Instagram, Luke Coutinho asks, “Now who reversed or improved their diabetes the right way? That's the wrong question. The better question is, which approach is medically appropriate, sustainable and effective for this person. Everyone's different and unique. Extreme restrictions may work brilliantly for some people and they can do it easily. But it doesn't automatically mean that everyone needs it and works for everyone. Importantly, diabetes medication should be adjusted while treating, as your glucose level improves.”

Luke Coutinho explains that people with Type 2 diabetes should not stop or change their medicines on their own. If blood sugar improves after making lifestyle changes, they should regularly meet their doctor. The doctor can check their progress and decide if the medicine needs to be reduced or stopped.

He also adds that managing diabetes is not a competition. What works well for one person may not work in the same way for someone else. People have different bodies, routines, health conditions and needs. Because of this, copying another person's diet, supplements or workout plan may not give the same results.

According to him, improving Type 2 diabetes needs a plan that suits the individual. Good food, exercise and other lifestyle changes can help, but they should be followed in a safe way and with proper medical guidance.

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