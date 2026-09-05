Bloating is a common concern after overeating, as people's digestive systems are impacted. The most common traditional remedy that helps ease bloating is ajwain water. This digestive remedy has been used for generations, as it is clinically proven to reduce bloating and ease digestive discomfort. But adding another ingredient could enhance the effect of ajwain on your digestive tract, as it is a known antimicrobial. Research published in the International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews suggests that ajwain water with a pinch of black salt could be a potent digestive remedy. The synergy of the two ingredients works on the sensory and digestive tract, wherein ajwain seeds calm the digestive irritation and reduce bloating, and black salt works on killing any microbes that may be present in the digestive tract.

What Is Ajwain And Why Is It Used For Digestion?

Ajwain, or carom seeds, has been documented for its carminative and gastroprotective properties, and it can also reduce spasms. The concentration of the helpful compounds in ajwain seeds can vary depending on the quality and where ajwain seeds have been sourced from.

Traditionally, ajwain seeds or oil were used to treat digestive disorders, but now, there is clinical research that has suggested an approximate dose for a safe effect on the digestive system.

1 tablespoon of ajwain seeds in water could show results in easing bloating, and if it is consistently consumed, then you could even strengthen your overall digestion.

Note: If you have pre-existing digestive disorders, then you need to consult a doctor to take a safe approach to ajwain consumption.

Can Ajwain Water Help Reduce Bloating?

The consumption of ajwain water depends on its concentration of beneficial compounds that are present in it. The Journal of Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Sciences has pointed out that ajwain is useful for bloating, gas, indigestion, and even easing digestive discomfort. Here are the ways it can help with:

The compound thymol can support digestion by relaxing the muscles of the digestive tract.

It can also stimulate digestive enzymes and make gastric juices work better at breaking down food that is consumed.

Reduce post-meal heaviness and fullness that could make it uncomfortable for the body.

Does Adding Black Salt Make A Difference?

It could, as a small pinch of black salt has also been used in traditional formulations such as the Deepana-Pachana that is used as a digestive stimulant and digestive. Mostly, digestive powders that are prepared from ajwain seeds and black salt are available, but it is considered best practice to make the homemade version for better effect on your digestive system.

You can do so by using a small pinch of black salt and adding it to ajwain water after overnight soaking of ajwain seeds.

This drink has clinical validation, as the International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews has proven its health benefits.

Black salt also provides electrolytes and minerals such as sodium, potassium, and trace sulphur compounds.

The quality of the black salt also needs to be kept in mind while preparing the digestive drink.

The effect of black salt as a digestive stimulant is limited, as it doesn't directly work on bloating.

Ajwain seeds with black salt could be used as a digestive stimulant when your appetite is suppressed, but they can also work on reducing post-meal bloating.

Who Should Be Cautious?

People who should be cautious while consuming this drink are those who are dealing with pre-existing medical conditions such as:

Those with chronic digestive issues need to be careful of their dose.

People who experience frequent heartburn or acidity, or those who have sensitive stomachs, need to be cautious.

Rare allergic reactions are possible in some people.

A mild effect on those who have high blood pressure is possible.

Note: Individuals on sodium-restricted diets need to be mindful of adding too much black salt or consuming too much of the entire drink during different times of the day. Pregnant women also need to consult their doctor to take a safe approach to this natural remedy.

When Should You See A Doctor For Bloating?

You should see a doctor for bloating when you experience serious digestive symptoms that could be:

Frequent bloating

Persistent abdominal pain

Unexplained weight loss

Blood in stool

Severe indigestion

Ajwain water for bloating could benefit from the addition of black salt as it could ease post-meal bloating, but the timing and concentration, as well as quantity, need to be individualised and tailored for maximum health impact.

Also Read: What Happens To Your Body After Drinking Ajwain Water?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.