Fatigue In Depression Linked To Brain's Energy Imbalance, Study Finds

A study has found that brain and blood cells in young adults with depression produced energy at rest but had trouble increasing production when needed -- the imbalance could contribute to symptoms such as fatigue and low motivation, researchers said. The finding, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, could pave way for an earlier diagnosis of major depressive disorder and personalised treatments. Author Susannah Tye, associate professor from The University of Queensland in Australia, said the findings mark the first time researchers have detected patterns in fatigue-related molecules in both the brain and bloodstream of young people with major depressive disorder.

"This suggests that depression symptoms may be rooted in fundamental changes in the way brain and blood cells use energy," Tye said.

The author added that fatigue is a common and hard-to-treat symptom of major depressive disorder, and it can take years for people to find the right treatment for the illness.

Brain scans and blood samples from 18 participants between the ages of 18 and 25 diagnosed with major depressive disorder were examined and compared with those taken from individuals who did not have depression.

Roger Varela, researcher at The University of Queensland, said the team observed an unusual pattern in cells from participants with depression. The cells produced higher levels of energy molecules while resting but struggled to boost energy production when under stress.

"This suggests cells may be overworking early in the illness, which could lead to longer-term problems," Varela said, adding that the result is "surprising" as energy production in cells would be expected to be low for people with depression.

"It (the result) suggests that in the early stages of depression, the mitochondria in the brain and body have a reduced capacity to cope with (a) higher energy demand, which may contribute to low mood, reduced motivation, and slower cognitive function," Varela said.

He added that the study shows multiple changes occur in the body, including in the brain and the blood, and that depression impacts energy at a cellular level.

Tye said the study may potentially lead to early intervention and more targeted treatments.

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