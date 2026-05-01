What Is Cyclical Depression, And How Is It Different From Clinical Depression?

In 2020, on World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan opened up about her battle with depression. Recently, she has mentioned that she has cyclical depression, which comes in phases. "I have cyclical depression...it comes in phases...sometimes, there are dips. Both of us (she and her husband, Nupur Shikhare) are now better at catching them," she said in a conversation with Vibhor Adnani on his Instagram page, Shutter Bonsai.

What is cyclical depression?

Cyclical depression, also known as recurrent or episodic depression, refers to a pattern of depressive episodes that occur intermittently over time. It is an umbrella term for mood disorders where symptoms recur in a predictable pattern or cycle rather than being constant. Unlike clinical depression, which can manifest as a persistent and enduring condition, cyclical depression is characterised by the recurrence of depressive symptoms that may come and go, often influenced by specific triggers or life events.

"A definition of cyclical depression would be recurrent depression that appears in a cycle or periodically with cycles. Examples of cyclical depressions include Seasonal Affective Disorder, in which one is affected at specific times of the year (for instance, during winter). There are individuals whose moods depend on other cycles, such as their menstrual period and even work-induced stress. In essence, the difference between cyclical and any other kind of depression is having a repetitive pattern, which includes times of healthy moods before and after each episode of depression," explains Dr. Samant Darshi, Consultant-Psychiatrist and Director, Psymate Healthcare, Noida.

Symptoms of cyclical depression

Symptoms of cyclical depression can mirror those of major depressive disorder and may include:

1. Low mood: Persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness that can last for days, weeks, or longer.

2. Loss of interest: A noticeable disinterest or lack of pleasure in activities once enjoyed.

3. Fatigue: Extreme tiredness or lack of energy, which can impact daily functioning.

4. Changes in sleep patterns: This can include insomnia, hypersomnia (sleeping too much), or disrupted sleep patterns.

5. Appetite changes: Significant weight loss or gain due to changes in appetite.

6. Difficulty concentrating: Trouble focusing on tasks, making decisions, or remembering details.

7. Feelings of worthlessness or guilt: Inappropriate feelings of guilt or worthlessness that are disproportionate to the situation.

8. Thoughts of death or suicide: Recurrent thoughts of death, suicidal ideation, or suicide attempts.

How is it different from clinical depression?

"Clinical depression, also known as Major Depressive Disorder, does not entail cyclicality at all, and it lasts a long time. Factors associated with clinical depression include low moods that last for a considerable period, loss of interest in hobbies and fun, tiredness, fatigue, insomnia, difficulties focusing, amongst others, which last for a minimum of two weeks," explains Dr. Darshi.

Predictability and timing

Cyclical depression: Follows a rhythmic pattern. For example, Seasonal Affective Disorder occurs during specific months, usually winter.

Clinical depression: Episodes can happen at any time, often triggered by a major life stressor or sometimes with no clear external cause.

Duration and frequency

Cyclical depression: Characterised by episodes that recur and remit, often with periods of normal mood in between. Individuals may experience these episodes several times a year or less frequently, depending on their patterns.

Clinical depression: More persistent in nature, where symptoms may linger for months or longer without significant relief.

Severity of symptoms

Cyclical depression: Symptoms may vary in severity and might be experienced as moderate in their impact on daily functioning, depending on the episode.

Clinical depression: Often more intense and debilitating, significantly impairing an individual's ability to function in daily life, at work, or in social situations.

Treatment response

Cyclical depression: Individuals may find they respond well to treatment during multiple episodes, but may also experience distinct variations in how effective certain treatments are with each recurrence.

Clinical depression: Generally requires consistent, long-term management, which may include therapy, medication, or a combination of both to maintain stability.

"One thing that makes cyclical depression different from clinical depression is predictability. While cyclical depression involves cycles, clinical depression has no cycles at all but rather lasts for a very long time. Treatment methods for both kinds of depression include counselling, changing lifestyles, and sometimes medication, depending on the intensity of the problem," concludes Dr. Darshi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.