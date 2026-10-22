Dhanush Continues OM Shooting After Hand Injury: Why Ignoring Pain Can Worsen An Injury

Actor Dhanush has left fans concerned after a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film OM surfaced online, reportedly showing him injuring his hand during an intense axe-fight sequence. In the viral clip, the weapon appears to strike his hand, but the actor seemingly continues filming until the scene is completed. While neither Dhanush nor the film's makers have officially confirmed details of the reported injury, the incident has raised questions about the risks of continuing physical activity after getting hurt. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20. For actors performing demanding action sequences, injuries can be an occupational risk. However, continuing to work through pain is not always advisable, particularly when the nature and severity of an injury are unknown. Ignoring warning signs can worsen tissue damage, delay recovery and potentially lead to complications.

Why Should You Not Ignore Pain After An Injury?

Pain is the body's way of signalling that something may be wrong. While mild discomfort does not always indicate a serious injury, pain following an accident, impact or sudden movement should not be ignored.

According to Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, continuing work despite an injury may reflect dedication and commitment, but it can also interfere with the healing process. "Know that continuing work even after being in pain is surely a sign of dedication, commitment, and honesty. However, know that ignoring an injury can delay healing and lead to unpleasant complications," Dr Khatri explains. He adds that the affected area needs adequate rest and care, as recommended by a doctor. Resuming strenuous activities without an appropriate medical assessment may worsen swelling and pain and potentially damage muscles, tendons, ligaments or bones. The risk depends on the type and severity of the injury. A muscle strain, for instance, may worsen if the affected muscle is repeatedly used before it has recovered. Similarly, putting pressure on an injured hand can aggravate symptoms and interfere with normal movement.

Can Continuing To Work Through An Injury Make It Worse?

Depending on the injury, continuing physical activity can increase the risk of further damage. An injury may involve different structures, including muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints and bones. Repeated movement or force applied to the affected area may aggravate the original damage, particularly if the person has not been examined by a healthcare professional. Here are some potential risks of ignoring an injury:

1. Worsening muscle strains: A muscle that has been stretched or torn may sustain further damage if it is repeatedly used before healing.

2. Increased pain and swelling: Continued exertion can aggravate inflammation and make everyday movements more uncomfortable.

3. Tendon and ligament damage: These tissues help support joints and enable movement. Further stress on an injured tendon or ligament may worsen the injury and prolong recovery.

4. Delayed diagnosis of fractures: What appears to be a minor injury may sometimes involve a fracture or other damage that requires medical attention.

5. Difficulty moving the affected area: An injury to the hand or wrist may affect grip strength, flexibility and the ability to perform routine activities.

Not every injury becomes serious when someone continues working, but it is difficult to assess the risk accurately without knowing the nature of the injury. Seeking timely medical advice is particularly important after a forceful impact or when symptoms persist or worsen.

What Should You Do Immediately After A Hand Injury?

The appropriate response depends on the type and severity of the injury. After a sudden impact, it is important to stop the activity and avoid movements that aggravate the pain. Dr Khatri emphasises the importance of appropriate first aid, avoiding activities that worsen symptoms and seeking medical evaluation to support timely recovery. Some steps that may help after an acute hand injury include:

Rest the affected hand: Stop the activity that caused the pain and avoid lifting, gripping or putting pressure on the injured area. Apply a cold pack: Wrap an ice pack in a towel and apply it for around 15-20 minutes at a time to help manage pain and swelling. Do not apply ice directly to the skin. Remove rings if possible: Swelling may make rings difficult to remove later. Do not force them off if the hand is significantly swollen or removal causes pain. Protect the injured area: Avoid unnecessary movement. Do not attempt to straighten a visibly deformed finger or hand yourself. Seek medical assessment: A doctor can determine whether further examination or imaging, such as an X-ray, is needed.

If there is severe pain, significant swelling, an obvious deformity, an open wound, numbness, unusual paleness or blueness, or difficulty moving the fingers, seek urgent medical attention. Uncontrolled bleeding also requires prompt care.

When Should You See A Doctor For A Hand Injury?

Not every minor bump requires medical treatment, but certain symptoms warrant prompt assessment. These include persistent or worsening pain, substantial swelling, bruising, reduced grip strength, difficulty moving the fingers and tenderness over a bone after an impact.

A fracture, tendon injury or ligament injury cannot always be ruled out simply because a person can still move their hand. In some cases, medical examination and imaging are needed to establish the diagnosis.

Treatment depends on the underlying injury. Some cases may require rest and activity modification, while others may need splinting, rehabilitation or more specialised treatment. Returning to strenuous activity too early may increase the risk of aggravating the injury.

How Long Should You Rest Before Returning To Workouts Or Physical Activity?

"There is no single recovery period that applies to every injury. A mild strain may improve within days or weeks, while fractures and significant tendon or ligament injuries can take considerably longer. The decision to resume physical activity should depend on the diagnosis, symptom improvement and the demands of the activity. For physically demanding work, sports or action sequences, a healthcare professional may recommend a gradual return rather than immediately resuming full activity," says Dr Khatri.

Pain should not be treated as a challenge to push through. If an activity causes sharp pain, increases swelling or reduces movement, stop and seek appropriate advice. Dhanush's viral shooting video has drawn attention to the risks of continuing physical activity after a possible injury, although the precise nature of the actor's reported injury remains unconfirmed.

As Dr Khatri explains, dedication should not come at the cost of recovery. Pain, swelling, numbness, deformity and difficulty moving an injured hand are warning signs that deserve attention. Stopping the activity, providing appropriate first aid and seeking timely medical evaluation can help prevent further damage and support recovery. The safest approach is to understand the injury before returning to strenuous work or exercise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.