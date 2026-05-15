D3 Supplements For Newborns: Dosage, Benefits, Duration Explained

Newborn babies are given vitamin D3 supplements soon after birth to support their bone health and overall development. Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, which are crucial for building strong bones and teeth. Without it, babies can't build strong bones. According to the World Health Organisation, if a baby has a severe lack of Vitamin D, they can develop rickets, a condition where the bones become soft, weak, and can even become deformed. Vitamin D3 also supports the immune system by helping white blood cells fight off viral and bacterial respiratory infections. Additionally, it supports early neuron formation, neurotransmitter regulation, and healthy sleep-wake patterns.

Why do babies need supplements?

Breast milk is low in vitamin D

While breast milk is the best food for babies, it naturally contains very little vitamin D.

Limited sun exposure

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. However, babies have very sensitive skin and should be kept out of direct sunlight. Paediatricians advise keeping babies under 6 months out of direct sunlight due to the extreme fragility of newborn skin and high risk of skin damage.

Low starter levels

Many babies are born with low stores of vitamin D because their mothers were also low on the vitamin during pregnancy.

Recommended dosage

According to the World Health Organisation, babies require 400 IU (10 micrograms) of vitamin D3 per day starting soon after birth.

Duration

The typical recommendation is to continue administering vitamin D3 until the child is at least 12 months old.

After the first year, further supplementation may depend on dietary intake and sunlight exposure, as older infants may begin to receive vitamin D through their diet or sun exposure.

Timings

Start early

It's best to begin vitamin D supplementation shortly after birth, ideally during the first few days of life.

Daily administration

Parents should administer the supplement daily to ensure consistent levels in the baby's body.

Daily timing

Administer the supplement consistently to establish a routine. Vitamin D3 is a fat-soluble vitamin, so it absorbs efficiently alongside milk fats.

Safety tips

Do not exceed recommended daily amounts for an infant, as excess Vitamin D can cause health issues. Excessive Vitamin D can lead to hypercalcemia, a dangerous buildup of calcium in the blood, which can harm a baby's developing kidneys and heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.