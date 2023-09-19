Vitamin D Types: Understanding The Difference Between Vitamin D2 And D3; Know Food Sources

Vitamin D2 is mainly obtained from plant-based sources

Many of us are aware of the importance of vitamin D, but it's worth noting that there are two major types: vitamin D2 and D3. Understanding these differences between vitamin D2 and D3 is essential for making informed choices about our vitamin D intake. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, through her Instagram Stories, helps us understand the distinction between these two types. Vitamin D2 primarily comes from plant-based sources and is created when specific fungi and yeasts are exposed to UV light. This type of vitamin D is frequently added to fortified foods. On the other hand, vitamin D3 is synthesised by your skin when exposed to sunlight, specifically ultraviolet (UVB) radiation. This process converts the compound 7-dehydrocholesterol in the skin into vitamin D3.

Additionally, vitamin D3 is present in animal-based sources like fatty fish, egg yolks, and certain fortified foods. Notably, vitamin D3 is considered more effective at increasing and sustaining blood levels of vitamin D. It undergoes a more efficient conversion into the active form in the liver and kidneys, making it an essential component for overall health.

Tips to prevent vitamin D deficiency

It is common for many of us to experience a deficiency of vitamin D. A couple of weeks ago, Lovneet Batra shared a reel with tips on how to ensure an adequate intake of this essential vitamin.

Below are tips given by nutritionist Batra:

1. Sun exposure balance: Striking a balanced approach to sun exposure is crucial. While it's essential to protect your skin from the risks of overexposure and skin cancer, even a short period of unprotected sun exposure can trigger your body to produce vitamin D. Although there's no official guideline, it's suggested that as little as 15-20 minutes of sun exposure can provide ample vitamin D for those with lighter skin, while individuals with darker skin may require more.

2. Daily exercise: Incorporating daily exercise into your routine aids in the production of vitamin D.

3. Vitamin D-rich foods: To meet your vitamin D needs naturally, include foods rich in this vitamin in your diet. Animal-based sources like egg yolk, fatty fish, and seafood are top choices. Plant-based options such as mushrooms, amaranth, ragi, soybeans, curry leaves, and sesame seeds can also contribute.

4. Consider supplements: Vitamin D supplements can be beneficial, but it's essential to consult with your doctor before starting supplementation. Look for supplements containing vitamin D3, which research suggests may be more effective than D2.

5. Magnesium for activation: Magnesium plays a crucial role in activating vitamin D, which in turn regulates calcium and phosphate levels important for bone health. Ensure you consume magnesium-rich foods, including almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, cashews, egg yolk, green vegetables, mushrooms, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and whole grains.

So follow these simple tips and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.