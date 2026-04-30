Newborn Found Buried Alive In Meghalaya, Rescued By School Children

A horryifying incident has come to light from Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, where a newborn was allegedly found buried alive in the Mawhati area. The case surfaced after a video of the baby's rescue went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and concern among local residents.

According to sources, a group of schoolchildren noticed something unusual while passing through the area and discovered the newborn buried under the soil. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the children immediately rescued the baby and rushed newborn to the Mawhati Primary Health Centre for emergency medical attention.

Medical officials said the newborn was in a critical condition when brought to the health centre. After preliminary treatment, doctors referred the infant to Civil Hospital in Nongpoh for advanced treatment. The baby is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close medical supervision.

The timely intervention by the schoolchildren is being widely praised, with many describing their act as heroic for helping save the infant's life.

The incident has sparked serious concern in the region, and authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances under which the newborn was abandoned and buried. Police are likely to examine the viral video and gather local inputs to identify those responsible behind the shocking act.

Further details are awaited as the condition of the infant continues to be monitored by doctors.

Officials said a suo-motto cognisable case has been registered vide Women PS C/no. 22(04)26 u/s 93 BNS r/w sec 75 JJ Act.