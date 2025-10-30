Newborn's Decomposed Body Found Inside Bag In Kerala, Mother Charged

The decomposed body of a newborn was found at a quarry in Kerala's Thrissur district, the police said. The baby's mother has been arrested for abandoning the newborn, they said.

The decomposed body was found inside a bag at the quarry on Thursday.

Doctors at Thrissur Medical College alerted the police after the woman, Swapna, sought treatment nearly two weeks after she gave birth to the baby.

Swapna concealed her pregnancy from her family members, the police said. She told the police she had been taking abortion pills in the eighth month of her pregnancy. She went into labour and delivered the baby in the bathroom of her house.

She then placed the newborn inside a bag and left the newborn at the quarry. A forensic team inspected her house.

Swapna is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College. Police have charged her under Sections 88 and 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).