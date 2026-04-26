Newborn Holds Doctor's Glove In Adorable Viral Video, Internet Reacts

An adorable video of a newborn refusing to let go of a doctor's glove went viral, with more than 28 million views on Instagram. The cute clip shows the first few minutes of life, and viewers can't get enough of it. In an attempt to loosen the grip, Dr Islam Eldeh tickled the baby, but the newborn started crying and kept holding the glove. "The baby has not downloaded the laughing feature yet," one user wrote on a funny note. Meanwhile, another said, "That grip strength is stronger than relationships."

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The moment isn't just cute, it's textbook physiology. Newborns are born with a palmar grasp reflex, which is an involuntary response where they automatically curl their fingers around anything that touches their palm. It's a primitive reflex that develops at 16 weeks in the womb and usually disappears by 3-6 months.

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Social Media Reaction

Dr Eldeh often shares adorable videos of newborn babies. But this particular video gained massive traction, with nearly 29 million views and 666,000 likes. Hundreds of users commented on the video, calling the moment "cute" and "funny".

"Lil bro doesn't know how to react, you're supposed to laugh, not cry, when you're tickled," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Not so fast, doctor, I didn't ask to be here, what's going on?" a second user stated.

"Crying and still not letting go is wild to me," a third wrote.