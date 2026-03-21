Viral 'Gamer Mom' Shows Age Is No Barrier To Gaming Passion

A woman in India has become an online sensation after her gaming videos, shared on Instagram under the account 'Indian Gaming Mom', went viral. Filmed by her son, the clips show her balancing household duties with an unexpected passion for video games.

In one widely shared video, she is seen playing Spider-Man on a PlayStation 5, where she battles a giant sand monster. The caption humorously revealed that while the family thought she was resting or in the kitchen, she was actually "busy saving the city".

Her ability to multitask has particularly impressed viewers. In another clip, she is shown finishing cooking in her usual attire before quickly switching to a racing simulation game on her PC. According to the caption, she managed to prepare dinner just minutes before her race began, and went on to finish in first place.

Social media users flooded the comments section with playful comparisons to Formula 1 champions such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, praising her competitive spirit.

In yet another video, she played Gran Turismo 7 for the first time and still secured first position, surprising viewers with her natural gaming ability.

Her growing enthusiasm has even changed dynamics at home, with her now asking her son to buy new games. The account continues to gain attention, challenging stereotypes about age and gaming in India.