This Is The Milk Which Is Richest In Protein

Cow milk has lesser calories than buffalo milk

Highlights Ghee or malai can be better derived from buffalo milk Buffalo milk is high in carbs and calories Switch to cow milk is you want to lose weight

Are you someone who drinks milk daily? A glass of milk can provide you with your daily source of calcium and Vitamin D. Including milk in your diet can help you have strong bones and healthy teeth. Cow milk and buffalo milk are the two popular varieties of milk. Skimmed milk, toned, double toned or full cream milk are other popular varieties of packaged milk. In this article, we are going to discuss which among the two: cow milk or buffalo milk is more weight loss friendly, which one is richer in protein, and what really is difference between the two.

Which milk is richer in protein: cow milk or buffalo milk?

Nutritionist Tapasya Mundhra says that cow milk is lighter, and comparatively low in calories as compared to buffalo milk. Thus, if you are on a weight loss spree, cow milk should be your preferred option. "Cow milk is definitely better. It has got more nutrition that buffalo milk. Several nutrients are preserved in cow milk as compared to buffalo milk. It is also a richer source of calcium and Vitamin D. If you get pure cow milk, it is equivalent to milk of mother," informs Tapasya.

Also read: Ever Wondered If Milk Could Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds? Know The Weight Loss Benefits Of Milk

She goes on to add that buffalo milk is thicker than cow milk and is also denser in calories. It is richer in carbs. For young children or those aspiring for healthy weight gain, buffalo milk can be the preferred option.

Opt for buffalo milk if you want to gain weight in a healthy way

Photo Credit: iStock

It is also interesting to know that cow milk contains 90% water. Drinking cow milk can thus keep you hydrated, especially during the warm summer days.

Also read: High Protein Milk For Breakfast Can Reduce Blood Glucose; Other Health Benefits Of Milk Which Will Surprise You

Buffalo milk, on the other hand, is a richer source of protein. People who want to build muscle mass can resort to buffalo milk. But make sure that you practice portion control, to avoid weight gain because of excessive calorie intake. Buffalo milk also has sleep inducing properties. Buffalo milk is the one you can have at night if you want a good night's sleep. Dahi, paneer, malai or ghee can all be better derived from buffalo milk than cow milk. Ghee is a source of good fat, which can provide your body with a number of health benefits.

So, be it cow milk or buffalo milk, make your choice on the basis of your requirement. Both variants serve their respective purposes.

Also read: Revealed! The Truth About Skimmed Milk And Why Full-Fat Milk Is Not That Bad For You

(Tapasya Mundhra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019