Do Try These Protein And Fat Combos If You Are On A Keto Diet

One of the popular fad diets, ketogenic diet has been followed by many people now a days. The diet is usually followed to lose weight quickly. "Keto" refers to ketogenesis, where the diet allows you to reduce the intake of carbohydrates in your diet and increase the intake of fats. When you are on the ketogenic diet, your body uses fat as a sources of fuel. Normally, your body gets energy from carbohydrates, but since on a keto diet, your carb intake is slashed, the body begins to break down fat for energy. This further results in the formation of ketones. Ketones can eventually be used by the body for energy. Some protein-rich and fatty foods that you can eat on a keto diet are whole eggs, chicken, fatty fish, full-fat milk, coconut oil, cheese, olive oil and avocado. In the following article, we will discuss some delicious and nutritious protein and fat combinations so that the fad diet does not become mundane.

Have a look at some food combinations for keto diet:

1. Chicken and avocado

Chicken is a good source of protein as it has all the essential amino acids. On the other hand, avocado is a fatty vegetable which must be included in your keto diet plan. You can have grilled fish along with avocado to make it a complete meal.

2. Low-carb vegetables and coconut oil

As mentioned earlier, keto diet allows only proteins and healthy fats, some low-carb vegetables that you can include in your diet are broccoli, mushrooms, cabbage, celery, kale and bell peppers. You can saute these vegetables in coconut oil and enjoy your dish. You can even use olive oil or ghee. In addition, you can sprinkle some cheese on the vegetables to enhance the flavour of your dish.

3. Fatty fish and sour cream

Fish is again a good source of protein. Fatty fish like cod, mackarel, tuna and salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are good for your brain. You can have fatty fish along with sour cream. Sour cream is rich in fats and can be a part of your keto diet.

4. Eggs and cheese

One of the excellent sources of protein, whole eggs are rich in proteins. You can have hard boiled eggs with a slice of cheese. Due to the versatility of eggs, you can prepare them in a number of ways. Cheese is an excellent source of healthy fats and is a must if you are on a keto diet.

5. Coconut milk and avocado smoothie

There are times that while on a keto diet you might run out of options and look for some healthy snacks. One healthy snack option could be an avocado smoothie. Rich in fats and extremely delicious you can make an avocado smoothie for yourself. Add coconut milk to make the smoothie all the more nourishing.

6. Greek yoghurt and nuts smoothie

Another snacking option that can keep you full for longer can be a nut smoothie. Healthy nuts like almonds, walnuts and cashews are rich in fats and can be a perfect addition to your smoothie. In order to make the smoothie protein-rich you can add Greek yoghurt. This yoghurt is rich in protein and can help maintain your gut health.

