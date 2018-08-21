High Protein Milk For Breakfast Can Reduce Blood Glucose; Other Health Benefits Of Milk Which Will Surprise You

High protein milk for breakfast can help in reducing appetite later in the day

Many of us are used to having a glass of milk every day in the morning. You can consume it either plain with some sugar or with coffee or any other flavouring agent. Milk is one of the best go-to drinks to have every morning in order to give an energy-filled kick start to the day! Milk is undoubtedly the energy boost our body needs in order to get through the day. And this is not enough. Researchers examined the effects of high protein milk for breakfast on blood glucose levels, and found that it can reduce blood glucose levels effectively.

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, including Dr Douglas Goff. They studied how milk consumption for breakfast affected blood glucose levels. It was found that milk, when consumed with breakfast cereal, can reduce postprandial blood glucose concentration, as compared to water. It was also found that high dairy protein concentration can reduce postprandial blood glucose concentration, as compared to normal dairy protein concentration.

Also, drinking high protein milk in the morning can reduce appetite after the second meal as compared to low-protein milk.

ANI reported Goff and the team as saying that metabolic diseases are globally on the rise. Conditions like type 2 diabetes and obesity are leading concerns in human health. There is thus a dire need to reduce risks of such conditions by introducing dietary changes.

Dietary changes are important to prevent metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes

However, it has to be considered that there only a modest difference at the lunch meal after increasing consumption of whey protein at breakfast. Nonetheless, it was also found that consuming milk along with a high-carb breakfast can reduce blood sugar levels even after lunch. Milk with high protein content had a greater effect.

Whey protein in milk was found to have decent effect on pre-lunch blood glucose - which is greater than the reduction provided by regular milk.

Findings of the study have been published in Journal of Dairy Science.

Health benefits of milk protein which will surprise you:

1. Milk is a storehouse of essential nutrients. It contains good fat, protein, calcium, Vitamin D, riboflavin, potassium, phosphorus and selenium.

2. Calcium and Vitamin D content of milk make it good for bone health. Regular consumption of milk can help you have strong and healthy bones.

3. Consuming milk can prevent weight gain as it keeps you full for longer and prevent overeating.

(With inputs from ANI)