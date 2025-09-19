Why Working Out Together Could Be the Strongest Glue in Relationships, Explains Nutritionist

Dinner dates and movie nights are fun, but do they really bring you closer as a couple? Once upon a time, a perfect date meant a movie, a restaurant dinner, or a walk through the mall. Today, couples are more likely to be spotted lifting weights, running side by side, or sweating it out in a dance studio together, says Nutritionist Suman Agarwal, founder of Self Care by Suman. But in today's fast-paced world, where health and wellness have become top priorities, the definition of bonding is changing, she stated, adding, "The best time to spend time with your partner is going to the gym or playing a sport with them."

She also mentioned the things couples must do to remain healthy and connected if they have health goals. "Join a fitness class together or a dance class; go paddle, pickle, or swim; or go to the gym. You will have shared health goals and you will motivate each other," she stated.

"There are so many better ways to spend time with your partner than just sitting and chit-chatting," Ms Agarwal wrote in her Instagram post.

She asked couples to "Go for walks, cook together, work out, travel, or even build something small as a team. Shared activities create deeper bonds, stronger memories, and a level of connection you can't imagine from just talking," she said.

A study published in the Journal of Health Psychology found that couples who exercise together are far more likely to stick to their fitness routines compared to those who don't. In addition to this, working out as a couple improves cardiovascular health, strengthens the immune system, and reduces the risk of lifestyle-related ailments.

She said that when partners encourage each other, whether it's during a morning walk, a Zumba class, or a game of pickleball, they not only motivate each other throughout the journey but also build better health together.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.