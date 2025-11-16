Cholesterol: These Desi Foods Can Help Manage Your Levels

Cholesterol travels in your blood in different lipoproteins, the key ones being LDL i.e. low-density lipoprotein, often called “bad” cholesterol and HDL i.e. high-density lipoprotein, “good” cholesterol. High LDL is a well-known risk factor for heart disease. While medications are very effective, research shows that smart dietary changes can significantly lower LDL and total cholesterol. Lucky for us, many desi staples have shown to benefit cholesterol levels. Let's dive into how some traditional Indian ingredients that can play a role in keeping cholesterol in check.

What desi foods help lower cholesterol?

1. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds also known as methi are rich in soluble fibre and saponins. These bind to bile acids (which your body uses to remove cholesterol), reducing how much cholesterol is reabsorbed. In a human study, powdered fenugreek seed taken for 6 weeks significantly reduced total cholesterol, LDL, and triglycerides.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric. A meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) found that curcumin supplementation modestly but significantly improved lipid profiles, reducing total cholesterol, LDL, triglycerides and leaning to a small increase in HDL. In one study of people with metabolic syndrome, 12 weeks of curcumin led to a statistically significant drop in LDL and some improvement in HDL.

3. Oats

Oats contain β-glucan, a soluble fibre that forms a gel in the gut and helps trap cholesterol, preventing its absorption. Clinical trials show that taking at least 3 g of β-glucan daily can reduce LDL and total cholesterol. In one RCT, a beverage with 1 g of high-molecular-weight oat β-glucan three times a day for four weeks lowered LDL by ~6% and reduced estimated cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk by ~8%.

4. Garlic

While less rigorously tested than some others, garlic has long been recognised for its allicin and other bioactive compounds that can inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increase excretion. Many reviews of herbs note its modest cholesterol-lowering effects.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of the spices mentioned in several health-spice lists for cholesterol management. It may improve how the liver handles lipids and reduce LDL over time. Its antioxidant and insulin-sensitising effects make it a reasonable, low-risk addition when used in modest culinary amounts.

6. Guggul

Guggul is a resin used in Ayurveda. Reviews show that in a few studies, guggul resulted in 10–27% reductions in total cholesterol, though the quality of evidence varies. That said, it may interact with other medications, so careful medical supervision is important.

7. Amla

Amla is incredibly rich in vitamin C and polyphenols. Some observational and preliminary clinical work suggests it can help lower LDL and triglycerides, and support blood vessel health. Mechanistically, it may reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver and act as an antioxidant to prevent LDL oxidation.

These foods contribute soluble fibre, plant proteins, antioxidants, and micronutrients, all of which support lipid metabolism.

You can manage cholesterol through smart dietary changes. And the good news is, many of the foods that help are part of our traditional, desi pantry. These foods are not miracle cures, but when you weave them into a balanced diet, they can make a real difference. Think of these as “helpers” along with your bigger lifestyle plan. Because when it comes to heart health, consistency beats shortcuts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Effects of diet and lifestyle changes on atherosclerotic risk factors after 24 weeks on the Indian Diet Heart Study — National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) / NIH — 1993

Dietary modulators of lipid metabolism in the Indian Diet-Heart Study (I.D.H.S.) — NCBI / NIH — 1991

The multifaceted potential of fenugreek seeds: From health … — NCBI — 2024

Effect of fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) seed powder on lipid profile — Journal of Medical Science & Research (JMSR) — 2023

Efficacy and safety of turmeric and curcumin in lowering blood lipid levels — NCBI / PMC — 2017

Effects of curcumin supplementation on lipid profile and glycemic status in T2DM — NCBI / PMC — 2022

Cholesterol-lowering effects of curcumin in metabolic syndrome — NCBI / PubMed — 2014

Cholesterol-lowering effects of oat β-glucan (meta-analysis) — NCBI / PubMed — 2014

Effectiveness of oat β–glucan beverage on LDL cholesterol in RCT — NCBI / PubMed — 2021

β-Glucans and cholesterol: a review — NCBI / PMC — 2018