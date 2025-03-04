Nutritionist Suggests 9 Dietary Changes Which Naturally Lowers Cholesterol Levels In Body

Are you dealing with high levels of cholesterol? This has become one of the major health concerns in today's times. But will you believe that instead of relying on medications that at times possess side effects to the body, you can also treat your cholesterol levels with natural processes? Well, yes, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee came up with an explanatory video on Instagram, sharing very easy and natural processes that can help in controlling cholesterol levels. “Lowering cholesterol isn't just about cutting out fats—it's about making smarter food choices!” read Anjali's note alongside the video.

According to Anjali, here's what can help in lowering cholesterol levels in the body

The nutritionist says, “A healthy gut supports better cholesterol metabolism,” hence helping in boosting the overall heart health. She suggests eating “low glycemic index foods to stabilise blood sugar,” as it increases High-density lipoprotein (HDL), which is considered "good" cholesterol, and decreases low-density lipoprotein (LDL), that is referred to as "bad" cholesterol. “Boost antioxidants with green tea for heart health,” Anjali states. The rich antioxidants in green tea are called catechins, which lower cholesterol by inhibiting cholesterol absorption in the intestines. They also reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increase the excretion of cholesterol from the body. Anjali mentions, “Take a sub-goal before meals (small healthy snack) to prevent overeating.” And we are well aware that instead of overeating, which leads to weight gain and high levels of bad cholesterol, mindful eating and appropriate portion sizes will help in managing the cholesterol levels effectively. For most people who can't digest too much of non-vegetarian foods, Anjali says, “Reduce non-vegetarian intake to lower saturated fat consumption,” as it increases HDL and lowers LDL. “Increase soluble fibre from veggies, legumes & whole grains,” adds Anjali. The nutritionist continues, “Add ginger & garlic – nature's cholesterol fighters”, as according to her, it helps in digestion. “Choose healthy fats like avocados, walnuts & flaxseeds for better lipid balance,” she adds. The nutritionist also mentions that these also help in lowering triglycerides in the body as they are rich in Omega-3 fats. Avoid refined carbs – “Say no to Romali roti, naan, breads, buns, fruit juices, desserts & pastries,” mentions Anjali.

Additionally, in the video, the nutritionist also talks about another thing that really works in lowering cholesterol levels in the body. She says it “is to take Isabgol before a meal,” adding, “So just take one teaspoon of Isabgol. Mix it in water and drink it about 15 minutes before lunch and dinner that works to reduce the lunch and cholesterol.”

“Making these small yet powerful changes can keep your heart healthy!” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.