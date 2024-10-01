Cholesterol: 5 Best & Worst Foods To Have For Breakfast If You Have High Cholesterol Levels

Oatmeal is rich in soluble fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract

Diet changes can significantly impact cholesterol levels. Consuming a diet high in unhealthy fats, refined sugars, and processed foods can increase LDL (bad cholesterol) levels, contributing to the risk of heart disease and stroke. On the other hand, a diet rich in fibre, healthy fats, and plant-based foods can help reduce LDL levels and raise HDL (good cholesterol), promoting cardiovascular health. Foods high in soluble fibre, like oats, and those containing healthy fats help lower cholesterol by absorbing cholesterol in the bloodstream or reducing cholesterol production in the liver. Read on as we share a list of breakfast foods that are worst and best for people with high cholesterol levels.

5 Best foods for breakfast if you have high cholesterol

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in soluble fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract, reducing its absorption into the bloodstream. Eating oatmeal regularly can lower LDL cholesterol levels. To enhance its benefits, add nuts or berries, which provide additional fibre and antioxidants.

2. Avocado toast on whole grain bread

Avocados contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that help reduce LDL cholesterol while raising HDL cholesterol. Whole grain bread adds fibre, making this breakfast a great option for managing cholesterol levels.

3. Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, both of which support heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol. Soaking chia seeds in almond milk and adding fruit provides a fibre-rich, cholesterol-friendly breakfast.

4. Egg white omelette with vegetables

While egg yolks are high in cholesterol, egg whites are cholesterol-free and provide a lean source of protein. Combining them with vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms creates a nutrient-dense, low-cholesterol breakfast that's rich in vitamins and minerals.

5. Smoothie with almond milk and berries

Almond milk is low in cholesterol and saturated fat, while berries are high in antioxidants and fibres, which help reduce cholesterol levels. Blending them together into a smoothie makes a refreshing, heart-healthy breakfast option.

5 Worst foods for breakfast if you have high cholesterol

1. Sugary cereals

Many processed cereals are high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, which can spike blood sugar levels and increase triglycerides, a type of fat linked to higher LDL cholesterol. They lack fibre and nutrients, making them a poor choice for cholesterol management.

2. Pastries and doughnuts

Pastries, doughnuts, and similar baked goods are loaded with trans fats and refined sugars, both of which raise LDL cholesterol and lower HDL cholesterol. Their lack of nutritional value and high calorie content can also contribute to weight gain, a risk factor for high cholesterol.

3. Fried eggs and bacon

Frying eggs in butter or oil and pairing them with bacon or sausage introduces large amounts of saturated fats, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels. Reducing saturated fat intake is crucial for lowering cholesterol, making this breakfast option problematic.

4. Butter on white toast

White bread lacks fibre, and when combined with butter, which is high in saturated fats, it becomes a cholesterol-raising meal. Opting for whole grain bread with healthy fat sources like avocado is a better alternative.

5. Creamy lattes or coffees with whipped cream

Coffee drinks that include full-fat milk, cream, or whipped cream are high in saturated fats and sugars, which can increase cholesterol levels. Instead, opt for black coffee or plant-based milk alternatives to reduce cholesterol impact.

These breakfast choices can make a significant difference in managing cholesterol levels and supporting heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.