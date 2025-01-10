Heart Diet: These 10 Foods Will Help Control Your Cholesterol Levels In Winter

Diet changes can significantly help manage cholesterol levels during winter. The colder months often lead to reduced physical activity and indulgence in comfort foods, which can elevate bad cholesterol (LDL). Incorporating cholesterol-lowering foods such as high-fibre options, healthy fats, and nutrient-rich vegetables can help. These foods work by reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the gut, increasing the excretion of bad cholesterol, and improving heart health. Additionally, avoiding saturated fats and trans fats can further enhance cholesterol management during winter when the risk of weight gain and cardiovascular issues increases. Below we share a list of foods you can add to your winter diet to manage your cholesterol levels.

10 Foods that will help control cholesterol levels in winter

Oats are rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which binds to cholesterol and helps remove it from the body. Including a warm bowl of oatmeal in your winter breakfast can lower LDL cholesterol and improve heart health.

Nuts such as almonds and walnuts are high in unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol (HDL). A handful of nuts as a snack or topping for winter salads is a heart-healthy choice.

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish help lower triglycerides and LDL cholesterol while promoting HDL cholesterol. Consuming fish twice a week during winter can also provide warmth and vital nutrients.

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known to lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure. Adding garlic to winter soups, stews, or roasts enhances both flavour and cardiovascular health.

These legumes are rich in soluble fibre and plant protein, which can reduce cholesterol absorption in the intestines. Including hearty bean stews or lentil soups in your winter diet is both filling and beneficial for cholesterol control.

Avocados are packed with monounsaturated fats and plant sterols, which lower LDL cholesterol. Adding avocado slices to your winter meals can provide a creamy texture while supporting heart health.

Both flaxseeds and chia seeds are excellent sources of omega-3s and soluble fibre. Sprinkling them on winter porridge or smoothies helps lower cholesterol and boost overall health.

Leafy greens are rich in lutein and other antioxidants that help lower cholesterol levels. Their fibre content also aids in reducing the absorption of LDL cholesterol. Winter dishes like soups or sautéed greens can be nutrient-packed and heart-healthy.

Citrus fruits are abundant in soluble fibre and antioxidants like flavonoids, which reduce cholesterol. Adding citrus fruits to your winter diet provides a refreshing source of vitamins and helps manage cholesterol.

Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, which lower bad cholesterol and support heart health. Using olive oil for dressings or cooking during winter can replace unhealthy fats while enhancing flavour.

By incorporating these foods into your winter meals and snacks, you can naturally manage cholesterol levels, improve heart health, and stay warm and nourished during the colder months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.