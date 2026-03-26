Chia vs Pumpkin Seeds: Which One Is A Better Source Of Protein And Fibre?

Chia seeds and pumpkin seeds both offer numerous health benefits. They each have unique nutritional profiles that make them valuable additions to your diet. Both seeds offer distinct advantages. Choosing the healthiest seed depends entirely on your specific nutritional goals, as they excel in very different categories. While both are nutrient-dense, they serve different functional purposes in a balanced diet.

Chia seeds vs Pumpkin seeds

Benefits of chia seeds

1. Chia seeds are rich in ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), which is a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart health.

2. They contain antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

3. Chia seeds are incredibly high in fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness.

4. When soaked, chia seeds can absorb a significant amount of water, helping with hydration and contributing to a feeling of fullness.

Benefits of pumpkin seeds:

1. Pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, provide a good source of plant-based protein, making them great for muscle repair and growth.

2. They are an excellent source of magnesium, which supports muscle function, energy production, and heart health.

3. Good for immune function, pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, essential for overall health and healing.

4. They contain healthy fats and antioxidants that can support cardiovascular health.

5. Rich in protein and fibre, pumpkin seeds can help you stay fuller for longer.

Healthiest choice:

Determining which one is healthiest depends on individual health goals. If your focus is on weight management, blood sugar stability, or heart health, chia seeds are likely the superior choice for you. Chia seeds are excellent for those looking for omega-3 fatty acids and fibre.

If you are prioritising muscle repair, immunity, or sleep quality, pumpkin seeds are a healthier addition. They offer a high quantity of protein, making them a more effective snack for post-workout recovery or muscle maintenance. Pumpkin seeds are also significantly higher in magnesium and zinc.

Protein and fibre content:

Protein: Pumpkin seeds contain more protein than chia seeds. Around 100 grams of pumpkin seeds provides 19 grams of protein, which chia seeds offer about 17 grams per 100 grams.

Pumpkin seeds contain more protein than chia seeds. Around 100 grams of pumpkin seeds provides 19 grams of protein, which chia seeds offer about 17 grams per 100 grams. Fibre: Chia seeds are significantly higher in fibre, boasting about 34 grams per 100 grams compared to pumpkin seeds' 18 grams per 100 grams.

How to consume

Chia seeds

Soak them in water or milk for a few hours before consuming to create a gel-like texture. This can enhance digestion and hydration. Add to smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt, or enjoy as a pudding.

Pumpkin seeds

Enjoy them roasted or raw as a snack or topping for salads and soups. You can also add to granola or trail mix for added crunch and nutrition. Incorporate into smoothies or baked goods for a protein boost.

The verdict: Which is healthier?

Including both chia seeds and pumpkin seeds in your diet can offer a wide range of health benefits, contributing to overall well-being.

Chia seeds are the winner for longevity and weight loss due to their massive fibre and omega-3 content. They are the ultimate functional food for modern diets that are typically low in fibre.

Pumpkin seeds are the winner for athletic performance and micronutrient density. If you feel fatigued or are looking to build lean mass, the protein and mineral profile here is hard to beat.

Since their strengths are complementary, chia provides the fibre and fats, while pumpkin provides the protein and minerals, the healthiest approach is to mix them. A 50/50 blend in your morning oats or yogurt provides a complete nutritional boost.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.