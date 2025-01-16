Fitness Coach Shares Why You Should Eat A Spoonful Of Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

Often overlooked in favour of more popular snacks, pumpkin seeds are nutrient-dense and full of health advantages. These little seeds are a rich source of vital nutrients that can greatly improve your general health. in his latest Instagram post, fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares his professional overview of the health advantages of pumpkin seeds. He said while pumpkin seeds may be high in calories, they are nutrient-dense. "Great quality of protein, vitamin E, B and magnesium, which is why pumpkin seeds are one of the best snacks before you sleep. It's loaded with magnesium, which helps you with relaxation. It allows your blood vessels to expand, better blood flow and better sleep. You can fall asleep faster so that's a great late-night snack," Luke said.

The fitness coach explained the multiple benefits of pumpkin seeds for men and women. He said, "It's a great snack for men and for women in the raw form. Soak it overnight or eat it raw. When you roast it, you will reduce some of the nutritional benefits. It's rich in Zinc. This makes it great for men and for women for your testosterone levels. It's great for women because it's also rich in phytoestrogens, making it a great food for hormonal health, especially when you're going through menopause."

Sharing how much pumpkin seeds should be eaten in a day, Luke said, "Usually, a tablespoon per day is enough. But if you're looking at improving your testosterone levels and your muscles, you can go up to two tablespoons. Make an informed decision."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.