Diabetes Diet: Here's How Pumpkin Seeds Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels

If you are a diabetic, it is of utmost importance to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to prevent the complications associated with this condition. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious health conditions including heart disease, kidney damage, vision-related issues and nerve damage. Keeping blood sugar levels within a healthy range also helps improve overall quality of life.

When it comes to managing diabetes, nutrition plays a crucial role. It is important to understand which foods affect blood sugar and how. A healthy, balanced diet can help manage blood sugar levels.

One of the nutritionally rich superfoods that can help manage diabetes in more ways than one is pumpkin seeds. Read on to know how.

How pumpkin seeds help control blood sugar levels

These days, pumpkin seeds have gained huge popularity due to their high magnesium content and impressive nutrient profile. Studies suggest that a diet high in magnesium is associated with a lower risk of diabetes.

Pumpkin seeds can also help lower blood sugar levels and have a low glycemic index.

Other than magnesium, zinc and healthy fats in pumpkin seeds also help regulate blood sugar levels and support overall health.

Pumpkin seeds are also a good source of fibre which helps slow digestion and improve insulin sensitivity.

Additionally, pumpkin seeds can help lower the risk of complications associated with diabetes. Healthy fats and antioxidant content of pumpkin seeds help lower heart disease risk.

However, pumpkin seeds alone cannot do the magic. It is crucial to eat a low-GI well-balanced diet. It will help you enhance overall nutrition while supporting diabetes management.

Some other superfoods of diabetics include: chia seeds, walnuts, ginger, spinach, cinnamon and avocado.

Other ways to manage diabetes are:

Listen to your body and set meal timings accordingly

Limit consumption of refined carbs

Practice portion control

Check your blood sugar levels regularly

Exercise regularly under medical guidance

Stay well-hydrated

Take your medicines as prescribed

Avoid alcohol

Manage stress

In summary, managing diabetes helps prevent complications and improves health and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.