Celebrity Fitness Instructor Advises On Smart Eating Habits For Healthy Fasting During Ramadan

Ramzan is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims worldwide. It is observed as a period of fasting, prayer and self-reflection. However, many individuals sometimes lose out on essential nutrition while refraining from food and drinks from dawn to sunset. Yasmin Karachiwala, recently, shared a few tips on Instagram, explaining, “Ramzan isn't about eating less, it's about eating right with balance, intention and respect for your body. Ramzan nutrition doesn't need to be confusing.”

She clarifies that although Ramzan teaches discipline, it also means nourishing your body intelligently, mentioning, “When you fuel correctly, you don't just fast—you stay strong through it.”

Sehri

According to Karachiwala, Sehri fuels your day. Thus, while talking about her food choices, she says, “At sehri, always start with protein like eggs, yoghurt, paneer, or dal, and slow carbs like oats, roti, millets, or sourdough bread, and hydrate smartly with water, dates, banana, or soaked nuts.”

How it works:

Protein protects muscle. Slow carbs sustain energy. Healthy fats keep you satisfied.

Iftar

The celebrity fitness instructor mentions that Iftar restores your body and shares, “At iftar, break your fast gently with dates, water, neembupani (lemonade), or coconut water.”

How it works:

Hydration comes first.

Main Course After Iftar

She adds, “Then start light with fruit, soup or salad.” Yasmin also suggests that for your main meal, include proteins such as dal, fish, chicken, or paneer, and carbs such as roti, brown rice, millets, or quinoa. “And don't forget the vegetables,” the expert shares.

How it works:

Carbs replenish energy.

Protein supports recovery.

Watch the video here:

The video concludes with the celebrity fitness instructor mentioning, “Fast with faith, fuel with intelligence.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.