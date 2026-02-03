India is facing a sharp rise in obesity and diabetes rates, with recent Indian medical research indicating an increasing load. Nearly one in ten adults has diabetes and metabolic obesity, which is becoming widespread across both urban and rural populations. These findings highlight an urgent public health challenge requiring national-level interventions. One of the most important interventions that needs to be considered is what you are eating daily. With the highest consumption of refined sugar in India, the need for natural sweeteners becomes necessary. India's refined sugar consumption in 2025 and 2026 is projected to remain extremely high, with net production estimated at 29.6 million tonnes, a 13% increase from the previous year, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA). To shift the focus from artificial and refined sugars, there are various natural sweeteners on the market. There are two sugar alternatives that are on the minds of people who are seeking weight loss or diabetes.

Date Sugar Vs. Stevia: Which Sweetener Is Better For Weight Loss And Diabetes Management In India?

In order to understand which sweetener is better, you need to look at both sweeteners and the specific benefits they provide for people seeking weight loss and diabetes through making proper dietary changes. When date sugar is under the lens, it is made from grinding dates into a fine powder, so the nutritional value of dates is made accessible to be added as a sweetener. While stevia is much sweeter than date sugar and is made from steviol glycosides, which are extracted from the leaves of the stevia rebaudiana plant. Here are the benefits that each of these sweeteners provides:

Date Sugar : Contains fibre, potassium, and magnesium, but is high in natural sugars like glucose and fructose.

: Contains fibre, potassium, and magnesium, but is high in natural sugars like glucose and fructose. Stevia: Non-nutritive, zero calories, derived from stevia rebaudiana, but about 200 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar.

Impact On Weight Loss

While date sugar is on the healthier side of stevia, it can have a negative impact on weight loss, as it is calorie-dense and is heavier on the digestive system. Stevia, on the other hand, helps more with weight loss, as a smaller quantity of it is required for achieving the ideal sweetness. In short, stevia helps when you are seeking to control your calorie intake, and date sugar adds calories, even though it is less processed than refined sugar. Here is what the studies say:

According to the Journal of Current Research in Food Science, date sugar doesn't raise blood glucose more quickly, so it is definitely healthier.

The exact glycaemic index of date sugar depends on the variety of dates that were used to prepare the date sugar powder.

For those targeting weight loss, non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia are consistently shown to be more effective in randomised controlled trials.

Diabetes Management

When it comes to diabetes management, the exact sweetness for you depends on a variety of factors. Diabetes is a disease that manifests in stages and progresses slowly; to understand which sweetener is right for you, you need to consult a medical professional. Multiple factors, like your age, lifestyle, genetics, and physical activity levels, determine which type of sweetener will work for you. If you are prediabetic, have type-1 or type-2 diabetes, or have any underlying nutrient deficiencies, all of these factors cohesively determine which sweetener is right for you, especially for long-term usage.

Stevia as a sweetener showed promise with improved weight and heart health among Indian adults.

According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, people with diagnosed diabetes, when they consumed stevia leaf powder, had reduced fasting and post-meal blood sugar, proving its overall effectiveness.

While, as per the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation, date sugar provides fibre and micronutrients but still raises blood glucose, thus it is only beneficial mainly for nutrient density, not glycaemic control.

How To Consume Date Sugar And Stevia

Dates are widely available in India, especially during the winter season, and their varieties and quality differ.

While stevia is increasingly available in Indian markets and used in packaged foods as a natural sweetener.

Risks And Considerations With Date Sugar And Stevia

While stevia is safe in moderation, excessive use may cause digestive discomfort.

Date sugar is definitely better than refined sugar but not suitable for people who are seeking strict diabetes management.

Stevia is a preferable sweetener for diabetics and those aiming for weight loss. While date sugar can be used sparingly for nutrient benefits, it should not be used as a primary sweetener, especially for diabetic patients.

