Intermittent Fasting Has No Impact On How Your Brain Functions, Major Review Finds

Intermittent fasting has become a global trend that involves not eating for a fixed amount of time. The dietary trend has trickled into India as it has become a way to get possible lifestyle and health benefits. As most people are told, to maintain mental sharpness, you need to constantly fuel your body. But is intermittent fasting just a fad diet, or could it actually affect cognitive performance? There is a recent extensive meta-analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at 70 experimental studies examining how fasting impacts cognitive performance, and its findings could provide answers. While on one hand, there are popular claims about how fasting could improve focus and clarity, let's look at what the meta-analysis has to say about intermittent fasting and whether you should really try it or not.

What The Meta-Analysis Found

The key findings in the experimental studies found that most adults do not need to worry about temporary fasting, as most individuals tend to fast due to their lifestyles and delays in getting access to food on time. But when it comes to fasting affecting their mental sharpness, your unique biology, age, and body composition need to be taken into consideration to formulate a targeted approach.

While there are legitimate reasons that have made intermittent fasting popular, such as the rising prevalence of noncommunicable diseases associated with overeating. People need to understand the optimal frequency of their food intake that could ensure their daily performance, as well as the physiological and health effects of fasting, which need to be taken into account.

Why This Matters Globally

On a global level, people are increasingly trying new diets that pick up the cultural pulse, but not everyone can benefit from them. The diet culture machine that churns out a new dietary trend continuously and makes it a competition. But trying a new diet shouldn't depend on a trend but rather on your body type, lifestyle habits, and dietary needs. There are potential benefits to intermittent fasting, but the non-communicable disease load and its ability to cause long-term health damage can lead people to explore new ways to tackle their disease risk. But the most crucial aspect is the approach to changing the diet that has sustained you until now. There is a key difference that lies in believing anecdotal claims and scientific evidence when it comes to dieting.

As per this extensive meta-analysis, you need to keep this in mind before trying intermittent fasting:

When you eat on time, your body functions on a form of stored glucose that serves as a main energy source. This is known as glycogen, and it is present if you eat throughout the day.

When you stay hungry for long hours or fast continuously, it can lead to your body rewiring the way it burns stored fats for energy.

As everyone has a different body type and genetic makeup, you need to consult a certified dietician or nutritionist to balance the positive effects and keep the side effects in mind.

Note: Mindlessly following intermittent fasting can lead to side effects, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions. Consulting a medical professional is necessary to approach changing your dietary habits.

Why This Matters For Indians

Fasting is traditionally practised for religious, cultural, and lifestyle reasons, but the popularity of intermittent fasting needs a cautionary approach. As the level of oxidative stress on the human body increases due to environmental factors and changing climatic conditions, Indians need adaptability for functioning. The increasing load of lifestyle-related diseases that are tied to dietary habits could lead to a public health crisis. To avoid the cases from reaching uncontrollable levels, people need to focus on evidence-based health guidance. Here are some additional reasons that it should matter to Indians:

The rise of brain fog, lack of attention, focus, and clarity amongst Indians due to environmental and dietary choices has emerged as the possible reason why you need to follow a tailored diet.

Even if the wellness market has packaged intermittent fasting as a tool to boost productivity, focusing on actual dietary science and seeking medical guidance is the only way to figure out if intermittent fasting is right for you.

Positive Effects Of Intermittent Fasting

Metabolic health improvements are possible for people who may have a tendency to eat in excess.

Weight management benefits are possible, but only when intermittent fasting is followed under a nutritionist or dietician.

Disease prevention is possible, especially with type 2 diabetes and hypertension, but certain conditions need to be kept in mind. The approach would vary for healthy individuals and those with pre-existing genetically inclined risks to these diseases.

Side Effects Of Intermittent Fasting

Nutritional deficiencies are possible, as eating meals after prolonged intervals can make getting proper nutrition complicated.

Fatigue and headaches may be possible, especially during early fasting windows.

Large reviews such as the BMJ prove that fasting is no better than conventional calorie restriction for weight loss.

In conclusion, fasting may help with weight management, but don't expect brain function boosts. As this massive meta-analysis clearly proves, you need to take a balanced approach and focus on evidence-based health practices.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.