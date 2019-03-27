Bid Goodbye To All Your Digestive Issues With This Simple 2-Ingredient Probiotic: Try It Right Now!

White rice and water can make for good and inexpensive probiotic

Probiotics are referred to living microorganisms that are present in fermented foods. Probiotics provide the gut with good bacteria and helps in maintaining gut flora. People who face digestion issues can benefit by include probiotics in their diet. Other health benefits of probiotics include improving immunity and promoting weight loss. Yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are all probiotics that can benefit your health in more ways than you can imagine. Another delicious and easy to prepare probiotic is white rice and water. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho took to Facebook to share this simple 2 ingredient probiotic, which is one of the most natural and inexpensive way to include probiotic in your diet.

In his blog post, Luke writes that probiotics are foods which contain strains of healthy bacteria. "Resistant starch developed as a result of overnight fermentation of rice is also rich in probiotics," he writes.

Starchy foods are often associated with weight gain and diabetes. However, it is important to understand that resistant starches are the ones that resist digestive process and reach straight to the colon, providing gut with good bacteria.

The gut contains both good and bad bacteria. When the bad bacteria overcomes good bacteria, it is then when numerous health problems begin to take place. Lots of bad bacteria in the gut can lead to leaky gut, autoimmune disorders, indigestion, bloating and even sugar cravings.

Luke further informs that this bad bacteria in the gut feeds on refined carbs and sugar. Probiotics, on the other hand, feed good bacteria and thus increases their production in the gut. This helps in improving gut flora and digestion.

Simple 2-ingredient probiotic that can improve digestion and immunity

For preparing this simple 2-ingredient probiotic, all you need is cooked white rice and water. Store cooked white rice in a clay pot with some water. Cover the clay pot and let it stay overnight. The probiotic is ready for consumption the next morning. You should have this probiotic first thing in the morning for better gut health.

Resistant starch in white rice reaches the colon and feeds good bacteria, thereby increasing their production in the gut. This process produces butyric acid which can reduce inflammation.

While this probiotic can help in improving your gut health, it has to be noted that a healthy diet along with exercise will help you maintain good overall health and prevent diseases.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

