Celebrity Fitness Trainer's Guide To Effective Pilates Moves That Beginners Can Try

Pilates is an excellent way to build strength, flexibility and body control. Whether you're a fitness newbie or looking to switch up your routine, Pilates offers a low-impact, high-benefit way to transform your body. As a beginner, it can be difficult to decide where to start. Celebrity fitness trainer Narmata Purohit shares her tried and tested tips for to help you through the process.

Pilates tips for beginners by celebrity fitness trainer

1. Prioritise form over speed

Pilates is not about control, it's about moving correctly. Correct form helps in preventing injury and maximises muscle engagement. "While some exercises may require it. First, focus on the form. That will give you the desired results," the fitness trainer said.

2. Focus on breathing

The second thing to remember is always focus on the breathing. It stabilises the core, deepens muscle engagement, enhances body awareness and promotes relaxation by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. "The way you breathe can change the way you move, the way you feel, and the way the exercise works on your body," she added.

3. Join a class

Another thing you can do is try and find an in-person class rather than just working out at home. "When you're in-person, a trainer can correct your form, customise the workout and focus towards your needs," Namrata explained.

4. Focus on core engagement

The core muscles form the foundation for all movement, keeping the spine and pelvis stable. Proper core engagement ensures that movements are performed safely and correctly.

5. Focus on maintaining neutral spine

A neutral spine provides the best support for your back, neck and joints. Focusing on maintaining neutral spine allows for effective movement, injury prevention and proper muscle engagement. This natural alignment enables the spine to absorb forces and distribute weight evenly, reducing strain and promoting overall spinal health and better posture over time.

Keep these pointers in mind if you are considering trying pilates.

