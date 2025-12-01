UP Woman Dislocates Jaw While Eating Golgappas: All About Temporomandibular Disorder

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman dislocated her jaw while she was eating golgappas. This eventually left her mouth locked open. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. She was rushed to the District Joint Hospital, where she received first aid. However, she could not close her mouth and was then referred to Chicholi Medical College. Dr Manoj Kumar and Dr Shatrughan Singh at the District Joint Hospital attempted to join her jaws but were unsuccessful. Dr Shatrughan explained that the dislocated jaw had left the woman's mouth open. This can happen due to excessive opening of the mouth. The woman was later referred to a dentist at Chicholi Medical College.

While this incident in Uttar Pradesh might come across as bizarre on first look, there is actually a disorder of the jaw that can cause this. The condition which leads to the dislocation of jaws is known as Temporomandibular Disorder. Read on to know more about the condition.

What is Temporomandibular Disorder?

Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are conditions of the jaw muscles, temporomandibular joints, and the nerves linked to chronic facial pain. Johns Hopkins Medicine says that any problem that prevents the complex system of muscles, bones, and joints from working together in harmony may result in temporomandibular disorder.

It is also important to understand what temporomandibular joints (TMJ) are.

TMJ are the two joints that connect your lower jaw to your skull. They are the joints that slide and rotate in front of each ear, and consist of the mandible (the lower jaw) and the temporal bone (the side and base of the skull). The TMJs are among the most complex joints in the body, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Types of Temporomandibular Disorder

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, there are different types of TMD.

Myofascial pain: This causes discomfort or pain in the fascia (connective tissue covering the muscles) and muscles that control jaw, neck and shoulder function. It is also one of the most common forms of TMD.

This causes discomfort or pain in the fascia (connective tissue covering the muscles) and muscles that control jaw, neck and shoulder function. It is also one of the most common forms of TMD. Internal derangement of the joint: This causes jaw dislocation or displaced disk or injury to the condyle (the rounded end of the jaw bone).

This causes jaw dislocation or displaced disk or injury to the condyle (the rounded end of the jaw bone). Degenerative joint disease: This includes osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis in the jaw joint.

Signs and Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorder

It is important to understand that any clicking or popping sound without any pain in the TMJs is common and is not necessarily a sign of TMD. Here are some signs and symptoms of TMD:

Jaw discomfort or soreness

Headaches

Pain behind the eyes, in the face spreading to the shoulder, neck and/or back

Earaches or ringing in the ears (not caused by an infection of the inner ear canal)

Clicking or popping of the jaw

Locking of the jaw

Limited mouth motions

Clenching or grinding of the teeth

Dizziness

Sensitivity of the teeth without the presence of an oral health disease

Numbness or tingling sensation in the fingers

A change in the way the upper and lower teeth fit together

Causes of Temporomandibular Disorder

In most cases, the causes of TMD might not be clear. However, it could be caused due to excessive strain on the jaw joints and the muscle group that controls chewing, swallowing, and speech. The strain can also happen due to bruxism, which is the habitual, involuntary clenching or grinding of the teeth.

Also, trauma to the jaw, the head, or the neck may cause TMD. Arthritis and displacement of the jaw joint disks can also lead to TMD pain.

Treatments for Temporomandibular Disorder

There are several factors that need to be considered before you're provided treatment for TMD. These factors include:

How old you are

Your overall health and medical history

How well you can handle certain medicines, procedures, or therapies

How long the condition is expected to last

Your opinion or preference

These are the following treatments that you might be prescribed, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine:

Resting the temporomandibular joint (TMJ)

Medicine or pain relievers

Relaxation techniques and stress management

Behaviour changes (to reduce or stop teeth clenching)

Physical therapy

An orthopedic appliance or mouthguard worn in the mouth (to reduce teeth grinding)

Posture training

Diet changes (to rest the jaw muscles)

Ice and hot packs

Surgery

Temporomandibular disorder can be both short-term or long-term. While some people might need only a week or two's treatment, others might need long-term care. If the condition is diagnosed early, TMD can be managed, and sometimes cured as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.