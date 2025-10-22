Video Shows Railway Doctor Fixing Passenger's Dislocated Jaw At Kerala Station, Wins Hearts

A railway doctor came to the aid of a passenger who suffered a jaw dislocation, earning appreciation for his prompt response. The incident occurred at Palakkad junction in Kerala, when a 24-year-old passenger on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express was unable to close his mouth after yawning. Railway doctor Dr. Jithin PS treated the passenger's temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dislocation in under three minutes, allowing him to continue his journey.

The procedure, called manual reduction, involves applying pressure to realign the jaw. This common issue often occurs when opening the mouth too wide, like while yawning.

The video of the treatment, shared by Southern Railways, went viral and received widespread appreciation for the railways' quick response at 2:30 am. The video concluded with the passenger gratefully shaking hands with the doctor and checking his jaw movement, expressing gratitude for the successful treatment.

A 24-year-old passenger traveling on Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express suffered a Jaw dislocation and received timely medical assistance from Dr. Jithin P.S., DMO/RH Palakkad. The passenger resumed the journey… pic.twitter.com/UY4zvSxwJH — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 18, 2025

Notably, Dr. Jithin's treatment of the passenger's TMJ dislocation followed standard medical procedure, as outlined in resources like the MSD Manuals.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Kudos to the doctor. Executed effortlessly. Jaw dislocation is common among youth and painful. People take medical facilities in India for granted because it's easily accessible and cheap. They don't even realise how blessed we are to have affordable, yet best healthcare."

Another commented, "On every train at least on long distance trains there should be a physician on board along with an assistant. This will help lot of passengers in dire and urgent need of medical help."

"I suffer from TMJ and this is dam painful. I had to suffer for around four hours as there was no doctor around. Two shots of muscle relaxants helped in the end. It is a terrible feeling. Kudos to the doc and timely help," a third user added.

What is temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dislocation?

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dislocation occurs when the lower jaw moves out of its normal position at the joint where it connects to the skull (the TMJ). This joint is located just in front of each ear and allows you to open and close your mouth. TMJ dislocation is typically not life-threatening but requires prompt medical attention to prevent muscle spasms or long-term joint problems.

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dislocation can occur due to several causes. One of the most common triggers is yawning too widely, which can overstretch the jaw muscles and ligaments. Trauma to the jaw, such as a punch or injury from an accident, can also result in dislocation. Additionally, opening the mouth too wide during dental procedures or even while vomiting may lead to the joint slipping out of place.

