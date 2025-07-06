Internet Hails Army Doctor For Delivering Baby At Jhansi Railway Station: See Pics

An Indian Army doctor has been earning praise online for safely delivering a baby girl on the footover bridge of Jhansi Railway Station. In an X post, citing officials, ANI reported that Major Rohit of Jhansi's Military Hospital helped deliver the baby at the railway station after a pregnant woman went into unexpected labour on the platform.

Today, an Army doctor, Major Rohit, of Military Hospital, Jhansi, successfully conducted childbirth at the railway station in Jhansi. The doctor present at the station responded swiftly when a pregnant woman went into unexpected labour on the platform. Without any delay and… pic.twitter.com/vX4oYjKf2g — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

The 31-year-old Major Rohit was waiting for his train at Hyderabad when he noticed the woman in severe pain. Women staff secured the area as Major Rohit went ahead with the procedure.

The Army doctor ensured safe delivery, providing vital medical assistance in a challenging environment using minimal resources. As per the post, both, the mother and newborn, were in stable condition.

"With no access to a proper operation theatre, I had to rely on tools I had on me," Major Bachwala told PTI.

"To clamp the umbilical cord, I used a hair clip. A pocket knife helped me cut it after ensuring the baby was stable. The mother and child were in a precarious condition, and every second mattered."

"There was no time to waste. We created a makeshift delivery area and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available supplies. It was divine intervention that I was present at that moment," he added.

Post-delivery, both mother and baby were shifted to a local hospital by ambulance.

In a statement, the North Central Railway's Jhansi division said, "As soon as the information was received, the Jhansi control room activated a team for medical assistance. When the train arrived at the station, the railway medical team and ticket-checking staff promptly attended to the passenger."

Internet hails the Army doctor

The users flooded the comment section with praises. One user said, "Soldier is always on duty. Jai Hind. A soldier is a saviour in all forms." Another said, "Incredible presence of mind and dedication. Hats off to Major Rohit for this lifesaving act!"

"Hats off, Army Doctor who went beyond the call of duty. Blessings to the newly born. I hope other departments will take some motivation from the act of Army doctor," a third user noted.

One user even suggested that the government can consider implementing a policy to test expectant mothers at any public hospital and let them know the expected date of delivery. "So that, they can plan for that time and avoid such accidental and risky situations."