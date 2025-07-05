Chinese Man Caught Cross-Dressing To Cheat In Exam For Female Student

A Chinese man has been caught cross-dressing to take an exam on behalf of a female student. The male student from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, Hubei province, wore a wig and face mask to impersonate the other student and took the exam at a public venue.

While the identity of the man has not been revealed, the woman, surnamed Li, contacted him online to take the Advanced Accounting exam on her behalf, according to a report in South China Morning Post. It remains unclear if any payment was made to secure the service.

The man had dressed up as a woman complete with a wig and a hair band and was taking the exam. However, after an invigilator grew suspicious of the man's attire, they called him out. The man was asked to remove the wig but refused to do so. As another student in the hall recognised the man, he fled from the spot.

The university released a statement, confirming the incident and further action. Li is facing expulsion from the university for misconduct, as per the regulations. The identity of the male impersonator is currently under investigation by both the university and relevant local authorities.

The incident went viral on Chinese social media, with users highlighting the lengths people can go to to succeed in exams in China. "The pressure to succeed in Chinese academia is immense," a user wrote, adding that expulsion for "cheating is a huge blow to her future prospects."

“He wore a wig, face mask and even a headband – the effort was insane," said another.

China's educational system is notorious for its fierce competitiveness, where academic success is often seen as the primary determinant of a student's future opportunities.