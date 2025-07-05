Russian Woman's List Of 'Normal' Indian Habits Considered 'Cringe' Goes Viral

A Russian woman married to an Indian man and living in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media after she shared a list of things that she finds normal in the country, which others find cringeworthy. Content creator Yulia took to her Instagram to share her opinion and listed eight Indian habits that surprised her at first but now feel like part of her everyday life.

She said these practices, though sometimes viewed as odd by outsiders, brought comfort and joy to her routine. She started off her list by talking about her living arrangement with the in-laws, something she initially found unusual but now considers a blessing.

Live together with the parents-in-law. It is a blessing.

Eat with hands. Very, very often it is tastier to eat with your hands!

Be a bit late. Lol. I'm super ok with people being late by 15-20 minutes. But I keep my meeting gaps and plan accordingly.

Have a lot of domestic house helpers, for everything.

Speak a few languages at the same time. I can catch the meaning in Hinglish.

Negotiate. For everything. Almost always. I actually learnt a lot about business, negotiation, and effective communication in India.

Dedicate life to love. Everything is about love in India. Every movie, every problem statement is somehow connected to love.

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the video had been viewed nearly six million times, with hundreds of social media users commenting on the list compiled by Ms Yulia. The majority of users agreed with her list.

"I support all of them, except the first one. I think it's up to the couple and whom they choose to be with," said one user, while another added: "I love all your points. And I miss India and my family so much."

A third commented: "Love your points. While many complain about the in-laws, there are some gems of MILs who understand and don't pass the generational trauma."

A fourth said: "Thanks for understanding and sharing to the world that India is about love. Negative people are there but love runs in India's bloodline."

Yulia moved to India 11 years ago after quitting her job in Russia and managed to raise a family and build her business from scratch.