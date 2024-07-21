Doctor Who Saved Man's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport Honoured

A video went viral showing the doctor frantically pumping the elderly man's chest

A doctor's quick response recently saved the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack at Delhi Airport. The incident, which took place at Terminal 2, was recorded by an onlooker and is now widely shared on social media. In recognition of her efforts, North Western Railways (NWR) honoured Dr Priya Garg on Saturday.

NWR General Manager Amitabh presented an appreciation certificate to Dr. Priya during a weekly review meeting in Jaipur. Dr Priya, a senior divisional medical officer at the Railway Hospital in Ajmer, hails from Jaipur.

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे मुख्यालय पर महाप्रबंधक श्री अमिताभ की अध्यक्षता में सभी मंडल रेल प्रबंधको एवं विभागाध्यक्षो के साथ कार्य समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन



बैठक में नई दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर बुजुर्ग को समय पर सीपीआर देकर जान बचाने वाली रेलवे की डॉ प्रिया गर्ग को भी किया गया सम्मानित… pic.twitter.com/OiPRB3Za4l — North Western Railway (@NWRailways) July 20, 2024

Recounting the events, she told ANI, ''My husband Dr. Ramakant Goyal was with me and when we reached there, a doctor couple was also there- Dr. Umesh Bansal and his wife Dr. Dolly Bansal. When the four of us saw, he was completely unresponsive, his breathing had stopped, his heartbeat had completely stopped, and he was not breathing at all.''

Seeing his condition deteriorate, the doctors decided to perform CPR on him. Dr Priya added that within some time, he became stable and his pulse rate got better.

''Airport staff was also called, the personal staff of the airport started coming there...When he became a little responsive we called his wife...He was then taken by the airport personnel,'' she added.

Earlier, a video went viral showing the doctor frantically pumping the elderly man's chest while constantly motivating him, asking him to "take deep breaths". She performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him until he gained his pulse back. The swift and decisive intervention by the doctor not only saved a precious life but also garnered appreciation from the online community.

CPR is a first aid procedure that can help someone in cardiac arrest by distributing oxygen in their body until emergency help arrives