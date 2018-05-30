First Woman Coolie At Jaipur Railway Station Has Twitter In Awe

Manju Devi is the only earning member of her family.

Rajasthan: Manju Devi, first woman porter of North-West Railways working at Jaipur Station says 'No job is tough, men & women are equal'. She was among gathering of 90 women achievers at Rashtrapati Bhavan this yr&among 112 women felicitated by Ministry of Women&Child Development pic.twitter.com/HbUZJP9aFc - ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

We applaud Ms. Manju Devi's commitment towards her work, our #FirstLadies awardee.

https://t.co/LzyQvnJZIo - Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) May 29, 2018