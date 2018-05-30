First Woman Coolie At Jaipur Railway Station Has Twitter In Awe

After the demise of her husband, Manju Devi took up to the demanding task of porting luggage at the Jaipur railway station

Offbeat | | Updated: May 30, 2018 19:05 IST
60 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
First Woman Coolie At Jaipur Railway Station Has Twitter In Awe

Manju Devi is the only earning member of her family.

Defying all odds, Manju Devi became the first woman in the North Western Railways to take up the job of a porter (also referred to in common parlance as a coolie). It's a profession which is traditionally considered a male bastion. But Ms Devi told news agency ANI she believes that no job is tough, adding that men and women are equal. Twitter is cheering Ms Devi's attitude and approach to life.  

After the demise of her husband Mahadev, Ms Devi took up to the demanding task of porting luggage at the Jaipur railway station. She acquired her husband's porter license no. 15 and started working.

Comments
She is the only earning member of her family, reports ANI.

"After my husband died, my three children and I were left helpless. Then I came here as he worked here. It was tough initially, I didn't understand Hindi or English, bags seemed heavy but now it's easy," she told ANI. "All other porters help me a lot."
 
Twitterati are applauding Ms Devi's achievements. "People like Manju Devi go on to prove that there is nothing called a man's Job... Need many more Manju Devis in India," tweets one person.
 
Ms Devi was among a gathering of 90 women achievers at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier this year. The women's efforts were recognised by President Ram Nath Kovind.
 
Ms Devi was also among 112 women achievers felicitated for setting a milestone in their respective fields by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manju DeviWoman PorterNorth Western Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................