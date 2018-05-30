First Woman Coolie At Jaipur Railway Station Has Twitter In Awe

After the demise of her husband Mahadev, Ms Devi took up to the demanding task of porting luggage at the Jaipur railway station. She acquired her husband's porter license no. 15 and started working.
"After my husband died, my three children and I were left helpless. Then I came here as he worked here. It was tough initially, I didn't understand Hindi or English, bags seemed heavy but now it's easy," she told ANI. "All other porters help me a lot."
Rajasthan: Manju Devi, first woman porter of North-West Railways working at Jaipur Station says 'No job is tough, men & women are equal'. She was among gathering of 90 women achievers at Rashtrapati Bhavan this yr&among 112 women felicitated by Ministry of Women&Child Development pic.twitter.com/HbUZJP9aFc- ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018
Twitterati are applauding Ms Devi's achievements. "People like Manju Devi go on to prove that there is nothing called a man's Job... Need many more Manju Devis in India," tweets one person.
You have the courage to face everything in life Manju! Inspirational!- Vinita Priyadarshini (@VinitaPriyadar1) May 30, 2018
people like Manju Devi go on to prove that there is nothing called a Man's Job ...you make your family proud ...you make India proud ....Need many more Manju Devis in India ....- Krishna (@uk141404) May 30, 2018
Proud. All jobs are equally important for all be it men or women. #WomenEmpowerment- Mohandas (@tgmohandas) May 30, 2018
Sister, you have made us feel proud, you have upheld the glory of motherhood, also you have shown us how bad are we in providing the basic amenities to the needy... Wish we learn a lesson from you. Thanks to the noble gesture of @rashtrapatibhvn feliciting these hard work- anand raghavan (@rag_anand) May 30, 2018
Salute to her- Shiv Sahay Sinha (@sinha_sahay) May 30, 2018
Vry inspiring- Sriharsha (@Srihars47664037) May 30, 2018
She makes all of us proud ...everyone is equal .- Sonia.Gurnani (@SoniaGurnani19) May 30, 2018
Ms Devi was among a gathering of 90 women achievers at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier this year. The women's efforts were recognised by President Ram Nath Kovind.
We applaud Ms. Manju Devi's commitment towards her work, our #FirstLadies awardee.- Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) May 29, 2018
Ms Devi was also among 112 women achievers felicitated for setting a milestone in their respective fields by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.