Porter No 15: Life Of North West Railways' First Woman Coolie

Manju Devi took to the demanding task of hauling luggage at the Jaipur Railway Station (PTI)

Manju Devi hauls luggage of a passenger inside a train compartment, at the railway station in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Manju stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman coolie (porter) of North Western Railway (PTI)

Railway porter Manju Devi shares a light moment with her children, at their home in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 20, 2018. She is the sole breadwinner for her family of three teenagers (PTI)

Porter Manju Devi ferries luggage across the tracks at a railway station in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Being a porter is physically demanding, but with three teenagers to take care of, Manju Devi takes on everyday with great grit and determination (PTI)

Manju Devi looks on as she shares a relaxed moment with her male colleagues, in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 20, 2018 (PTI)