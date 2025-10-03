NWR Railways Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 898 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

NWR Railways Recruitment 2025: North Western Railway (NWR) has started the registration process for 898 apprentice vacancies today, October 3, 2025. Candidates with a ITI pass (National Trade Certificate) can apply for the posts on the official website of the railways - nwr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should not be more than 24 years of age. Age relaxation of up to 5 years to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates and three years to OBC candidates is allowed for these posts. For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd), 10 year relaxation is applicable.

You must have a National Trade Certificate (NCT) in the specific trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT) and scored a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 10. An application fee of Rs. 100 is levied on all candidates except SC/ST, PwBd and women.

North Western Railway Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The Posts?

Visit the official website of RRC Jaipur- rrcjaipur.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online/E-Application" under the "Apprentice 04/2025" section.

Submit the details required and you will be successfully registered for the posts.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in Class 10 and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate, through which a merit list is prepared. The final merit list is prepared Division/unit wise, trade wise and community wise. Candidates whose name will be in the merit list will be required to visit their divisions/units for medical examination and document verification.

The registration number candidates receive at the time of filling the application will be used for engagement process/correspondence with Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).

Download Notification Here - "NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025".