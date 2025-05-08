Nutritionist Reveals The Key Reasons For Experiencing Dry Mouth

Are you encountering the challenges of dry mouth? During the summer season, it is not an uncommon phenomenon experienced by many, and we tend to believe that not drinking the optimal amount of water throughout the day is the primary reason behind the same. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in a video on Instagram, discusses the various other causes behind the same. She also mentions what can be done in this situation.

In a video captioned “Dry mouth is a red flag your body is whispering”, the nutritionist questions, “Waking up with your tongue stuck to the roof of your mouth? Well, it's not normal and just water is not going to fix it.”

She further mentions in the caption, “Dry mouth = deeper dysfunction.”

The nutritionist clarifies that dry mouth is not always a simple case of not drinking enough water. Instead, she elaborates on the other following problems in the body which majorly exhibit the symptom of dehydration-

Hormone shifts (like in menopause).

High stress.

Certain medicines.

Poor gut health.

In the video, she then explains, “Dry mouth or xerostomia means that your nervous system is fried, your hormones are shifting and or the salivary glands are undernourished.”

According to the nutritionist, how saliva gets support from other nutrients to further ease the body's functions. She says:

Zinc for enzyme function.

B vitamins to activate the glands.

Omega 3 and other adaptogens to reduce the inflammation in the nervous system.

Probiotics because the saliva is where the gut-brain access story begins.

Pooja says, “Remember all those of you who are taking antidepressants or antihistamines regularly or blood pressure medication that reduces your saliva production.”

So what is the solution? In the same video, she shared, “Remember to support your salivary glands, you have to hydrate smart but nourish deeper,” reassuring that the key remains in the stack of vitamins from various healthy foods that enhance the glands of the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.