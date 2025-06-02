Headaches And Other Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure You Shouldn't Ignore

High blood pressure or hypertension is more dangerous than you think. When left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of serious health conditions like heart disease, stroke, kidney damage and many more. Headaches are also one of the common side effects of hypertension that can often affect an individual's day-to-day functioning.

Hypertension headaches are typically defined as headaches that occur in individuals with high blood pressure (hypertension). These headaches can manifest as a result of significant elevations in blood pressure, resulting in throbbing pain, similar to tension headaches.

High blood pressure and headaches: What's the link

Hypertension can cause headaches, particularly when blood pressure becomes dangerously high. This is often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and visual disturbances.

Most individuals with mild hypertension are less likely to experience headaches. Severely high hypertension can trigger headaches due to the increased pressure on blood vessels, which can lead to changes in blood flow and potentially result in pain.

People who suspect that they have symptoms of high blood pressure should not ignore them.

Other symptoms of hypertension include:

Most people with hypertension don't experience any symptoms which is why it is often referred as a silent killer. However, very high blood pressure can contribute to the following symptoms:

Chest pain

Severe headaches

Dizziness

Nausea

Vomiting

Blurred vision

Anxiety

Confusion

Nosebleed

Abnormal heart rate

Regularly checking blood pressure is the only way to detect high blood pressure. If you have been experiencing the above mentioned symptoms, it is important to seek medical help to prevent serious complications associated with it. However, hypertension can also be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle changes. Following a DASH diet, regular exercise and eating potassium rich foods can help regulate blood pressure effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.