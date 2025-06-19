How Much Exercise You Actually Need Weekly To Keep Blood Pressure In Check

A recent study led by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), suggests that young adults need to step up their exercise routines to reduce their risk of developing high blood pressure or hypertension in midlife. According to the research, boosting moderate-intensity exercise to at least 5 hours a week can significantly lower the likelihood of developing hypertension.

The study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, which followed approximately 5,000 adults for 30 years, found that participants who exercised for at least 5 hours a week had an 18% lower risk of developing hypertension compared to those who exercised less. The researchers also noted that maintaining physical activity levels over time was crucial, with those who sustained their exercise habits until age 60 experiencing even greater benefits.

The findings suggest that current exercise guidelines, which recommend a minimum of 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week, may not be enough to protect against hypertension. The study's authors are calling for increased emphasis on physical activity, particularly in young adulthood, to help prevent hypertension and its associated health risks, including heart attack, stroke, and dementia.

The research also highlighted significant racial and gender disparities in exercise habits and hypertension rates. Black women, in particular, had the lowest levels of physical activity and the highest rates of hypertension, with approximately 90% developing the condition by age 60.

The study's authors are urging healthcare providers to prioritise physical activity in the same way they do other health metrics, such as blood pressure and glucose levels. By promoting regular exercise and healthy lifestyle habits, individuals can take proactive steps to protect their health and reduce their risk of developing hypertension.