Antacids Side Effects: Follow These 7 Tips For Safe Use

Do you often take an antacid after eating a heavy, oily meal? While they can provide quick relief, overusing antacids may lead to several side effects. Antacids are commonly available over-the-counter medications used to quickly relieve heartburn, acid indigestion, and upset stomach. They are alkaline (basic) substances that work by neutralizing the hydrochloric acid in your stomach, raising its pH level to reduce discomfort. Antacids are easy to use and come in various forms, including tablets, chewable tablets, and liquid suspensions. Many people reach for them often, especially after meals or during episodes of acid-related discomfort. However, while antacids can be effective for occasional use, there are potential side effects associated with frequent use.

Antacids: Uses, side effects and safety tips

Common uses:

Antacids are primarily used to treat:

Heartburn

Indigestion

Acid reflux

Gastritis and ulcers can help alleviate pain from stomach lining inflammation or stomach ulcers.

Side effects of using antacids frequently

Side effects vary based on the active ingredient in the antacid.

1. Constipation

Some formulations can lead to constipation, usually those containing aluminium. Long-term use can also lead to bone weakening.

2. Diarrhea

Diarrhea is often associated with those containing magnesium, as it acts as a laxative.

3. Kidney issues

Overuse of calcium-based antacids may lead to constipation, kidney stones, or acid rebound, where the body produces more acid after the medicine wears off.

4. Bloating and gas

Sodium-based antacids can trigger bloating, gas, and fluid retention.

Additionally, overuse of antacids can lead to an imbalance in body salts or affect the absorption of certain medications.

Don't take antacids frequently. If you experience symptoms of heartburn or indigestion daily, it is wise to consult a doctor to look into the cause of your symptoms.

Tips for safe use

1. Read the label

Always follow the dosing instructions on the package and do not exceed the recommended dose to avoid overuse.

2. Consult a doctor

Check with your doctor if you have kidney disease, heart failure, or high blood pressure, as antacids are often high in sodium and electrolytes.

3. Timing matters

For the longest effect, take antacids about one hour after meals or when symptoms appear. If taken at bedtime, avoid taking them with food.

4. Consider interactions

Inform your doctor of any medications you are taking, as antacids can interact with certain drugs, affecting their effectiveness.

5. Timing

Antacids can prevent other drugs from being absorbed. Wait at least 2 to 4 hours between taking an antacid and other prescription medications.

6. Watch for symptoms

Be mindful of severe symptoms like chest pain, difficulty swallowing, or unexplained weight loss, which require immediate medical attention.

7. Use short-term only

Antacids treat symptoms, not underlying causes. If you find yourself using antacids frequently or if symptoms persist for more than two weeks, it's important to seek medical advice to rule out any underlying conditions like GERD or ulcers.

While antacids are typically safe, follow these safety tips to effectively manage acid-related discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.