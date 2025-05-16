Are Antacids Safe For Long-Term Use? Nutritionist Answers

If you suffer from sudden indigestion, stomach ulcers or heartburn, no doubt, the uncomfortable sensation makes you immediately reach out for quick-fix pills. But, have you considered the long-term effects of these relatively safe medicines? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija claimed that antacids like Netsim, NexPro, Omez or Sompraz can do far more damage than they can do any good. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Meta-analysis in the 2022 study published in BMC Medicine showed that long-term PPIs can cause increased dysbiosis because nutrient absorption is also affected."

She added, "Not only does it reduce the acid in the stomach, but also the absorption of nutrients, B12, magnesium, and therefore, gut dysbiosis, osteoporosis, fractures, kidney damage, neurological symptoms such as dementia, as well as Alzheimer's, and even an increase in all all-cause mortality."

Pooja mentioned that while a one-off use of antacids occasionally is not contraindicated, using it daily as a lifestyle can cause harm to your health. "Please understand that suppression is not the answer for reflux. In most likelihood, you don't have a surplus acid problem, but actually a low acid problem, and that requires a root cause to be addressed, which is your food, your habits, your stress, and many more," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.