Air Strikes Near Iran Nuclear Sites Pose Major Health Risks, Warns WHO

Recent warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have raised serious global concern over what it describes as an "alarming pattern" of attacks near Iran's nuclear facilities. According to Hanan Balkhy, regional director for WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office, at least eight strikes have occurred in close proximity to such sites, including one just 75 metres away. While no direct hit has been reported so far, experts caution that even near-misses pose significant risks. Here's a closer look at why the situation is so worrying, and what it could mean for public health and the environment.

Research published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology, shows that "non-targeted" effects, known as the Radiation-Induced Bystander Effect (RIBE), mean that cells adjacent to those hit by alpha or beta particles can still exhibit genomic instability. This suggests that "low-dose" exposure from a near-miss leak might be more damaging than previously thought.

Why Are Nuclear Facilities So Sensitive?

Nuclear facilities are designed with multiple layers of safety. However, they are not built to withstand military attacks. These sites often house radioactive materials, including uranium and nuclear waste, which must be carefully contained to prevent leaks. A partial breach, caused by shockwaves or infrastructure damage, can compromise safety systems. This could lead to the release of radioactive substances into the air, soil, and water, potentially affecting large populations.

Understanding CBRN Risks

The WHO has specifically highlighted the dangers of a potential CBRN event. This refers to incidents involving Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear hazards. In the context of nuclear facilities, the most immediate concern is radiological exposure. Unlike chemical spills, radiation is invisible, odourless, and can spread silently over vast distances through wind and water systems.

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According to Balkhy, even the best-prepared systems may not be sufficient in the event of a direct strike. Emergency responses can reduce damage, but they cannot fully eliminate the risks.

What Happens If A Nuclear Site Is Hit?

If a nuclear facility is directly struck, the consequences could be catastrophic. Immediate effects may include explosions, fires, and the release of radioactive particles.

In the short term, people living nearby could suffer from acute radiation sickness. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, burns, and, in severe cases, death. The long-term effects are even more concerning. Radiation exposure increases the risk of cancers, particularly thyroid cancer, leukaemia, and lung cancer. It can also lead to genetic mutations, affecting future generations.

As per a study in the journal Clinical Pediatric Endocrinology, children's thyroids are much more active and smaller than adults, meaning they absorb Radioactive Iodine (I-131) at a much higher concentration. As per report, during a nuclear event, the "Age-Dependent Dose Factor" makes children up to 10 times more vulnerable to thyroid carcinoma. Past incidents such as the Chernobyl disaster and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster demonstrate how widespread and long-lasting the impact of nuclear accidents can be.

Environmental Fallout: A Long-Term Crisis

The environmental consequences of a nuclear incident are severe and long-lasting. Radioactive contamination can render land uninhabitable for decades. Water sources, including rivers and groundwater, may become polluted, affecting drinking supplies and agriculture. Crops grown in contaminated soil can carry radioactive particles, entering the food chain and posing risks far beyond the immediate area. Wildlife is also vulnerable. Studies from past nuclear disasters show increased rates of mutations and population decline among animals exposed to radiation.

Why 'Near Misses' Are Still Dangerous

One of the key concerns highlighted by the WHO is that even attacks near nuclear facilities can be dangerous. Explosions close to these sites can damage critical infrastructure such as power supplies, cooling systems, and containment units. For example, if cooling systems fail, reactors or stored nuclear material can overheat, increasing the risk of a meltdown.

Preparedness Vs Prevention

While countries invest heavily in emergency preparedness for CBRN events, experts stress that prevention is the only truly effective strategy. Balkhy emphasised that no level of preparation can fully mitigate the impact of a nuclear incident caused by conflict. Evacuation plans, medical response systems, and containment measures can help, but they cannot reverse widespread contamination once it occurs.

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Global Implications

The risks are not confined to Iran alone. Radiation does not respect borders. Depending on weather patterns, radioactive particles could spread to neighbouring countries and beyond.

This makes the issue a global concern, requiring international attention and restraint. Protecting nuclear facilities during conflicts is not just a national priority, but a global responsibility.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.