Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 41: How His Fitness Routine And Body Transformations Have Evolved

Aditya Roy Kapur turns 41 on November 16, 2026, and his fitness journey has been anything but a straightforward pursuit of a muscular physique. From losing nearly 18 kg for Fitoor to building a bulkier, action-ready body for Malang and Rashtra Kavach OM, the actor has undergone several transformations to suit his characters. Over the years, Kapur has spoken candidly about the demands of staying in shape, his love for food and the difficulty of maintaining a chiselled body throughout the year. Past media reports offer a glimpse into how his workout routines, diet and approach to fitness have evolved. One of the most talked-about transformations in Aditya Roy Kapur's career was for Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor, released in 2016. The actor revealed in an interview with The Indian Express that he weighed around 98 kg after Daawat-e-Ishq and had to lose weight to play Noor Khan in the film. Kapur said he lost 18 kg over nine months. He also admitted that getting into shape was challenging and that he became particularly strict about his food intake while preparing for the role. "I got into a weight loss spree as I wanted to go the extra mile," he told the publication, explaining that he opted for body-sculpting methods to achieve the look required for the film. He also said he became so focused on his diet that even consuming an extra spoon of sugar could make him anxious. In a separate interview with IANS, reported by NDTV Food in 2017, the actor said he worked very hard for the film, ate very little at times and occasionally exercised twice a day. His former personal trainer, Prashant Sawant, revealed that their preparation for Fitoor began around December 2015 and continued for six months. According to Sawant, Kapur trained for around four days a week, with each session lasting approximately 90 minutes.

The routine included weight training, bodyweight exercises, core strengthening, flexibility work and cardio. Sawant also said the actor followed a six-meal diet plan, with meals spaced roughly two hours apart. His workouts were varied to prevent monotony and training plateaus.

How His Workout Changed For Malang

For Malang (2020), Kapur had to build a different physique. Instead of focusing only on weight loss, the actor needed to develop muscle and look more physically imposing for the film's action sequences. In an interview with Filmibeat, Kapur described the transformation as physically demanding. He explained that building muscle normally requires several weeks of preparation, but he had less than two weeks to develop the required muscular appearance for certain portions of the film. He also spoke about the challenge of looking lean while shooting in demanding conditions and following a restrictive diet. The actor's comments highlighted how film transformations can involve different demands. Losing body fat and building muscle are not interchangeable goals, and preparing for one role may require a very different approach from preparing for another.

READ | Vidyut Jammwal Calls Carbs Food For The Brain: Are They Really?

The Training Behind Rashtra Kavach OM

Kapur's preparation for Rashtra Kavach OM (2022) involved a combination of action training and heavy weight training. In an interview reported by Indulge Express in June 2022, the actor said he trained for action sequences for four months. He also explained that he had to balance this training with heavy weightlifting to build muscle and maintain his physique. "This has been my most physically challenging film to date," he said, describing the preparation as necessary to do justice to the character. In another interview with The Times of India, Kapur revealed that he trained with experts every morning for around three-and-a-half to four months. The sessions involved repeatedly practising movements and exercises to develop the right body language for the action sequences. He also acknowledged that staying in shape for one film after another can be demanding, particularly when roles require a high level of physical fitness.

The Workout Routine For The Night Manager

Kapur's preparation for The Night Manager (2023) offered another insight into how his training evolved. In an interview with GQ India published in March 2023, his trainer Robin Behl explained that he began working with the actor in January 2022 for the series and Gumraah. Behl said Kapur already had good muscle memory and a strong understanding of his strength and endurance. The aim was to develop a lean, chiselled physique that suited his character, an ex-Navy officer. According to the trainer, Kapur's routine combined hypertrophy training, strength and conditioning, calisthenics, balance exercises and movement work. These sessions were designed to build muscle definition while maintaining flexibility and functional movement. The demanding shooting schedule also made training challenging. Behl revealed that Kapur would exercise for 90 minutes to two hours after working on sets for 12 to 14 hours. Nutrition was another important part of the preparation. Behl said the actor followed a customised meal plan, with his calorie intake structured between 1,500 and 1,900 calories during the shoot to maintain a calorie deficit. These figures reflected a role-specific plan and should not be considered a general recommendation for someone looking to lose weight.

What Aditya Roy Kapur Has Said About His Diet

Kapur has often described himself as a foodie, and his interviews suggest that managing food cravings has been one of the challenges of maintaining his physique. In a 2015 the actor spoke about eating five to six small meals a day, with a focus on protein and fibre. He said he continued to include carbohydrates in his diet, mentioning oats, brown rice and quinoa as some of his food choices. He also revealed that he had, at one point, worked out twice a day, combining morning exercise with evening runs. However, he preferred shorter runs of around 15 to 20 minutes because he did not want to lose muscle. The actor also highlighted the importance of sleep, saying that adequate rest helped him avoid feeling lethargic during morning workouts. His former trainer Prashant Sawant had similarly spoken about the importance of a balanced diet, including fibre, carbohydrates and water, while working towards his Fitoor physique.

Why He No Longer Wants To Follow Extreme Fitness Cycles

Kapur has also been open about the mental and lifestyle demands of maintaining a particular physique. In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, the actor described the process of staying extremely fit as "quite sad", explaining that constantly restricting what he ate and drank could mean having little freedom outside work. He also spoke about his earlier tendency to gain and lose substantial amounts of weight. Recalling his preparation for Fitoor, he said he had gone from around 102 kg to getting in shape, only to gain weight again later. In an interview with The Times of India in 2023, Kapur said he had become more conscious of avoiding these extreme weight fluctuations. He explained that he now tried to maintain a baseline weight closer to what he needed for his work rather than repeatedly gaining and losing large amounts. He also admitted that he did not have six-pack abs all the time and that staying in shape was particularly difficult because he enjoyed food. According to the actor, even a few days of eating without much discipline could mean having to work harder to get back into shape. His comments offer a more realistic picture of celebrity fitness: a sculpted physique seen on screen may be the result of months of preparation, a role-specific diet and demanding training rather than an appearance maintained throughout the year. At 41, Kapur's fitness journey reflects the changing physical demands of his film roles, but also a growing emphasis on moderation. His past interviews suggest that while intense transformations may be necessary for certain characters, maintaining a sustainable routine is a different challenge altogether.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.