Actor and former professional wrestler Tyler Mane recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer. He also shared that he is undergoing chemotherapy for the same. The 59-year-old shared his diagnosis on Instagram to spread awareness about male breast cancer. In his post, he wrote, "Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it's super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men."

He further said, "I'll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it's kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early.

"So let's start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it's VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!"

Breast cancer is a form of cancer wherein cancer cells develop in the breast tissue. According to Cancer Research UK, "less than 1 in 100 (less than 1%) breast cancer cases in the UK are in males. Trans women and non-binary people assigned male at birth can also develop breast cancer."

Most people think that breast cancer affects only women, but men can develop breast cancer too. Although male breast cancer is rare, it is important to be aware of its symptoms, risk factors, and preventive measures. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and increase survival rates.

What Is Male Breast Cancer?

Male breast cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the breast tissue grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. Men have a small amount of breast tissue, which means cancer can develop there, although it is less common than in women.

Symptoms Of Male Breast Cancer

Spotting the early signs can help in timely diagnosis and treatment. Some common symptoms include:

A lump or swelling in the breast

Thickening of breast tissue

Changes in the skin covering the breast, such as redness or dimpling

Nipple pain or tenderness

A nipple that turns inward

Discharge from the nipple, which may sometimes contain blood

Swelling of lymph nodes under the arm

Persistent sores or changes around the nipple area

Men should not ignore any unusual changes in their chest or breast area. Even if a lump is painless, it should be checked by a healthcare professional.

Risk Factors For Male Breast Cancer

Several factors can increase the likelihood of developing male breast cancer. These include:

Increasing Age: Most cases are diagnosed in men over the age of 60. The risk generally rises with age.

Most cases are diagnosed in men over the age of 60. The risk generally rises with age. Family History: Men with close relatives who have had breast cancer may have a higher risk. Inherited genetic mutations can play a role.

Men with close relatives who have had breast cancer may have a higher risk. Inherited genetic mutations can play a role. Genetic Mutations: Changes in certain genes, particularly the BRCA2 gene, can significantly increase the risk of breast cancer in men.

Changes in certain genes, particularly the BRCA2 gene, can significantly increase the risk of breast cancer in men. Hormonal Imbalance: Higher levels of estrogen or lower levels of testosterone may contribute to the development of breast cancer.

Higher levels of estrogen or lower levels of testosterone may contribute to the development of breast cancer. Obesity: Excess body fat can increase estrogen levels in the body, which may raise the risk.

Excess body fat can increase estrogen levels in the body, which may raise the risk. Liver Disease: Conditions such as cirrhosis can affect hormone balance and increase susceptibility.

Conditions such as cirrhosis can affect hormone balance and increase susceptibility. Radiation Exposure: Previous radiation treatment to the chest area may increase the chances of developing breast cancer later in life.

Prevention Of Male Breast Cancer

While it may not always be possible to prevent breast cancer completely, certain lifestyle choices can help lower the risk.

1. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being overweight is associated with higher estrogen levels. Regular exercise and a balanced diet can help maintain a healthy body weight.

2. Limit Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol intake can increase the risk of several cancers, including breast cancer.

3. Stay Physically Active

Regular physical activity helps regulate hormone levels and supports overall health.

4. Know Your Family History

Men with a family history of breast cancer should discuss their risk with a healthcare provider. In some cases, genetic counseling may be recommended.

5. Attend Regular Health Check-Ups

Routine medical examinations can help identify unusual changes early and allow prompt evaluation.

6. Awareness about Breast Changes

Men should become familiar with the normal appearance and feel of their chest area. Reporting any lumps, swelling, or nipple changes to a doctor without delay can make a significant difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.