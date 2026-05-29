Pankaj Bhadouria, chef and winner of MasterChef India season 1, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. On May 28, she shared an Instagram post and wrote, "I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support." Breast cancer is a disease where abnormal cells in the breast grow out of control and form tumours. If left unchecked, these invasive cells can spread to nearby lymph nodes or travel through the bloodstream to other organs, a process called metastasis. It can affect both men and women, but it is far more common in women. According to the World Health Organisation, in 2022, there were an estimated 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 670,000 deaths globally.

Why are women above 50 at a higher risk?

"The risk of breast cancer increases with age, as hormonal fluctuations after menopause affect breast tissue and increase the risk of abnormal cellular growth. Other factors include family history, being overweight or physically inactive, experiencing late menopause, and leading an unhealthy lifestyle," says Dr. Vaishali Zamre, Director, Surgical Oncology, Breast Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital.

The role of menopause

"Once menstruation ceases, the metabolic rate slows down, and excess estrogen can be produced by fat tissue and potentially cause breast cancer. Symptoms in the early stages are frequently overlooked because they typically do not hurt," adds Dr. Zamre.

Genetic damage

The risk of breast cancer increases as a woman ages. Genetic mutations that contribute to the development of breast cancer may accumulate over time. Over decades, human cells are exposed to environmental factors, radiation, and normal metabolic wear-and-tear, leading to cellular mutations. By age 50, the body's natural mechanisms for repairing damaged DNA slow down, making it easier for mutated cells to multiply unchecked.

Weight changes

Women frequently experience changes in metabolism and weight gain around and after menopause. Carrying excess body fat or having obesity after age 50 significantly increases circulating estrogen levels. This surplus fat tissue drives chronic low-grade inflammation, creating an environment that promotes tumour growth.

Warning signs and symptoms

Early detection drastically improves treatment success. Here are some alarming signs and symptoms of breast cancer:

A new lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area

Any change in the size or the shape of the breast

Dimpling, puckering, redness, or flaky skin on the breast or nipple

A nipple pulling inward or sudden pain in the nipple area

Spontaneous nipple discharge other than breast milk, especially if it is bloody

"To help identify warning signs for breast cancer, women should examine for lumps, altered breast shape, discharge from the nipple, dimpling of the skin, and chronic," recommends Dr. Zamre.

Early diagnosis of breast cancer is crucial as it can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates. When breast cancer is detected at an early stage, it is often more localised and less invasive, making it easier to treat effectively. Regular screenings, such as mammograms, can help identify the disease before symptoms arise, allowing for prompt intervention.

"To lower your risk, it is recommended that everyone should maintain a well-balanced diet that includes lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and antioxidants. In addition, you should be physically active and maintain a healthy weight. Limiting the intake of processed foods, quitting tobacco, reducing your alcohol consumption and properly managing stress will all help lower your risk," concludes Dr. Zamre.

\r

\r



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.