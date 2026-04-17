Do Men Get Breast Cancer? The Silent Risk Factors Most Males Ignore

When most people think of breast cancer, they associate it almost entirely with women. But the truth is far less discussed and often overlooked, men can develop breast cancer too. While rare, the condition carries serious risks, especially because it is frequently detected late. According to Dr Mohit Agarwal, Principal Director and Head of Medical Oncology at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, awareness remains the biggest gap. "Male breast cancer is a rare but important clinical entity, accounting for less than 1% of all breast cancers. Unfortunately, it is often detected at a later stage compared to female breast cancer," he explains.

Why Male Breast Cancer Often Goes Unnoticed

One of the primary reasons for delayed diagnosis is a widespread misconception, that breast cancer is exclusively a female disease. This belief, combined with social stigma, discourages men from seeking timely medical advice. Dr Agarwal points out that many men tend to ignore early warning signs. "This delay is primarily due to low awareness, social stigma, and the misconception that breast cancer is exclusively a female disease," he says.

Unlike women, men do not undergo routine screening for breast cancer. This means the disease is usually identified only after symptoms become noticeable, often when it has already progressed.

Also read: Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines To Now Include AI-Based Risk Assessments, Say Global Experts

Early Signs Men Should Not Ignore

The symptoms of male breast cancer can be subtle, but they should never be dismissed. The most common sign is a painless lump beneath the nipple. However, other symptoms may include:

Nipple retraction

Skin changes or ulceration

Unusual discharge from the nipple

"Men typically present with a painless lump beneath the nipple, sometimes associated with nipple retraction, ulceration, or discharge. However, these symptoms are frequently ignored or misinterpreted," Dr Agarwal notes. Because these signs may not cause immediate discomfort, many men delay consulting a doctor, which can significantly impact outcomes.

Who Is At Risk?

Although rare, certain factors can increase a man's risk of developing breast cancer. Age is one of the most significant contributors, with most cases occurring in older men. Dr Agarwal highlights several key risk factors:

Family history of breast cancer

Genetic mutations, particularly BRCA2

Hormonal imbalances

Obesity

Liver disease

Prior radiation exposure to the chest

"Genetic predisposition plays a more prominent role in men compared to women, making genetic counselling an important aspect of management in selected cases," he explains. This means men with a strong family history should be particularly vigilant and may benefit from medical guidance even before symptoms appear.

Also read: Global Breast Cancer Cases Rise, Indian Spike At 74%: Lancet Study

How Is Male Breast Cancer Treated?

The good news is that treatment for male breast cancer is largely similar to that for women, and can be very effective, especially when diagnosed early. "Surgery, most commonly modified radical mastectomy, remains the mainstay for localised disease," says Dr Agarwal. Depending on the stage and characteristics of the cancer, additional treatments may include:

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Hormonal therapy, particularly with tamoxifen

Hormonal therapy is especially relevant because many male breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive, meaning they respond well to such treatments.

Does Early Detection Improve Survival?

The answer is a clear yes. Early detection can make a significant difference in outcomes. "Outcomes in male breast cancer can be comparable to female breast cancer when diagnosed early. However, delayed detection often results in more advanced disease at presentation, adversely impacting prognosis," Dr Agarwal explains. In simple terms, the earlier the cancer is identified, the better the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Why Awareness Is Crucial

Despite being uncommon, male breast cancer is not negligible. The lack of awareness continues to be a major barrier to early diagnosis. Dr Agarwal stresses the importance of recognising symptoms and acting promptly. "Any persistent breast lump in a male should be promptly evaluated with appropriate imaging and biopsy. Early diagnosis can significantly improve survival outcomes," he advises. This is especially important in a society where men may hesitate to speak about or seek help for such conditions due to embarrassment or stigma.

Male breast cancer may be rare, but it is very real. Ignoring symptoms or assuming "it cannot happen to me" can lead to delayed diagnosis and poorer outcomes. The takeaway is simple: if you notice any unusual changes in your chest area, do not ignore them. Seek medical advice without delay. As Dr Agarwal concludes, "Male breast cancer, though uncommon, is not negligible. Timely recognition, appropriate evaluation, and guideline-based treatment can lead to favourable outcomes."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.