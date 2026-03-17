Khus khus, or poppy seeds, are extracted from the khus khus plant, which can have potent cooling properties. Amid rising heatwave alerts and advisories, paying attention to what you are eating on a daily basis has become more important than ever. Interestingly, in the Foods journal, poppy seed oil cakes are considered a high-fibre, high-mineral, and high-protein component. But when it comes to its cooling properties, khus khus can provide internal cooling properties, as highlighted in Functional Foods in Health and Disease. So, if you want to know why you should be consuming khus khus to beat the summer heat, then there are several ways that you can do so.

When it comes to poppy seeds' nutritional value, there are several nutrients in them that make them a must-have summer food. To easily consume poppy seeds for health, you need to consider using their cold-pressed oil and including them as an ingredient to prepare other tasty food items, and make your summer diet varied and interesting.

7 Surprising Ways Khus Khus Acts As A Natural Coolant

1. Regulates Body Temperature

The rise in environmental temperature can force the body to become overheated; as per the research published in the Functional Food and Disease journal, poppy seeds could help with body temperature regulation. For a cooling effect in the summer, consuming poppy seeds in the right dose and at the right time can aid in cooling benefits. When the sun is shining at its maximum, you can consume a food item or a hydrating drink made with poppy seeds to feel internally cooler.

2. Boosts Hydration

Poppy seeds have the ability to take in and absorb water when they are soaked for a duration. This ability makes them able to support the body in the summer months by providing enough electrolytes. Electrolytes are reduced in the summer as heat stress causes excessive water loss, leading to problems like heatstroke, abnormal heartbeat, and even fainting from excessive water loss. So, actively including hydrating drinks can offer variety and nourish your body by providing it with necessary electrolytes.

3. Aids Digestion

The high fibre content of poppy seeds makes them a digestive aid when consumed in moderation. According to the research published in the Scientific Reports, poppy seeds can help make digestion better when they are consumed in a manner that is bioavailable. This means that your body should be able to absorb the nutrients and beneficial properties from poppy seeds when they are consumed.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

4. Supports Immunity

Consuming poppy seeds is just one way to support your immune function, as they have plenty of antioxidants and minerals. Poppy seeds provide active hydration, which boosts overall body function; hence, it leads to a boost in overall immunity.

5. Relieves Constipation

Khus khus functions as a natural digestive aid via its high fibre content, which makes it a sought-after constipation relief remedy. As mentioned in the Scientific Reports, poppy seeds, both native and deflated varieties, can help with the problem of constipation. But the exact dose and timing need to be controlled to avoid feeling the side effects.

6. Promotes Restful Sleep

The correlation between sleep and poppy seed consumption is tied to the calming properties that they can offer. According to the research in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, poppy seeds contain alkaloids that have sedative properties. As a majority of the Indian population struggles with sleep issues, poppy seeds could offer some respite, as your current nutritional intake and quality of sleep are interrelated.

7. Balances Energy Levels

Poppy seeds are a nutrient-dense food source that can raise energy levels and prevent the common problem of summer fatigue. The presence of essential amino acids and protein content makes them a viable source of boosting energy levels, as highlighted in the Foods journal.

Also Read: Buttermilk vs Coconut Water: Which Offers Better Hydration In Summers?

How To Use Khus Khus In Summer

Khus Khus can be made into a sharbat, which can become a summer hydrating drink option.

Poppy-seed desserts like cakes are common, and research even supports that eating them is healthy, provided you consume a moderate amount.

People should consult a nutritionist or dietician to figure out the exact dose of poppy seeds.

Khus Khus is a natural and traditional coolant that should be consumed in moderation and prepared in a hygienic manner for safety.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.