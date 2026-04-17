6 Reasons Why Women Must Add Seeds To Their Daily Diet

Seeds are nutrient-dense powerhouses that can instantly boost your nutritional intake in several ways. They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them an excellent addition to any diet. By incorporating a variety of seeds into your meals, you can increase your intake of essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, iron, and various antioxidants. Many seeds are also rich in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. This can lead to a lowered risk of chronic diseases. While seeds are generally healthy for everyone, they offer some unique benefits specifically to women.

Why women must add seeds to their daily diet

Adding seeds to the diet is a simple way for women to naturally support hormonal balance, reproductive health, and bone density. These nutritional powerhouses are packed with essential fatty acids, fibre, and minerals like zinc and magnesium that address common hormonal issues like PMS, PCOS, and menopause.

1. Bone health

Women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis post-menopause. Seeds such as sesame and chia are rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are critical for maintaining strong bones.

2. Menstrual health

Practising seed cycling, meaning eating specific seeds at different times of the month, is a popular method to support the natural rise and fall of estrogen and progesterone. This can help regulate cycles and ease PMS symptoms like bloating and mood swings. For example, flaxseeds contain lignans, which have been shown to modulate estrogen metabolism, helping with hormonal balance and may alleviate symptoms of PMS.

3. Skin and hair health

Omega-3 fatty acids found in seeds like chia, flax, and hemp can contribute to healthy skin and hair through their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to maintain moisture.

4. Heart health

Women's heart health should not be overlooked. Seeds such as pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, which supports cardiovascular function.

5. Fertility and pregnancy support

Seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which improve blood flow to the uterus, and folate, which is essential for fetal development and a healthy pregnancy.

6. Iron replenishment

Women are at a higher risk of anaemia. Seeds like pumpkin and garden cress (Halim) are excellent plant-based sources of iron to help combat anaemia and fatigue.

Best seeds for women's health

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are arguably the most important seed for women due to their high concentration of lignans. They can help regulate hormones, reduce hot flashes during menopause, ease breast tenderness, and improve skin elasticity. You must grind flaxseeds before use for maximum absorption.

2. Pumpkin seeds

These are packed with zinc and magnesium. Zinc is essential for the production of progesterone, while magnesium is a natural relaxant that helps the body cope with stress. Pumpkin seeds are great for reducing PMS-related anxiety, improving sleep quality, and supporting a healthy pregnancy. They are an excellent snack for the second half of your menstrual cycle (the luteal phase).

3. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a mineral powerhouse, containing significant amounts of calcium and zinc, which are vital for maintaining bone density as women age.

4. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are famous for their high fibre content and Omega-3 fatty acids. They help stabilise blood sugar and keep digestion regular, which is crucial for clearing excess hormones from the body. Adding chia seeds to the diet can help manage weight, support thyroid function, and reduce bloating.

5. Sunflower seeds

These are one of the best sources of Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from ageing and supports the liver in detoxifying the body.

6. Halim / Garden cress seeds

Though smaller and less common, Halim seeds are a traditional remedy for female health issues. They are incredibly high in iron and folic acid.

Quick tips:

Portion control: Stick to 1-2 tablespoons daily, as seeds are calorie-dense.

Stick to 1-2 tablespoons daily, as seeds are calorie-dense. Storage: Store seeds in the refrigerator or a cool, dark place to prevent the healthy fats from going rancid.

Store seeds in the refrigerator or a cool, dark place to prevent the healthy fats from going rancid. Consistency: For hormonal benefits like seed cycling, experts suggest it may take 3-4 months of consistent use to notice changes.

In conclusion, incorporating a variety of seeds into your diet can lead to significant health benefits, especially for women. Their nutrient density, fibre content, and healthy fats make them a vital addition to meals, promoting overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.