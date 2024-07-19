Add These Seeds To Your Diet To Achieve These Benefits

Adding these seeds to your diet enhances the nutritional value of your meals

Seeds are the small, nutrient-dense reproductive parts of plants that contain the embryo from which new plants grow. They are incredibly healthy as they are packed with essential nutrients, including fibre, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Seeds like chia, flax, pumpkin, sunflower, hemp, sesame, poppy, quinoa, cumin, and fennel offer a wide range of health benefits. Incorporating a variety of seeds into your diet can significantly enhance your overall health and well-being due to their rich nutrient profiles. In this article, we share a list of seeds you can add to your daily diet and how each of them can boost your health.

8 Seeds that boost health and how to consume to them:

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and antioxidants. They help improve heart health, aid digestion, stabilise blood sugar levels, and promote satiety. Add chia seeds to smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, or use them to make chia pudding by soaking them in liquid until they form a gel-like consistency.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and fibre, which help reduce inflammation, improve heart health, support digestion, and may reduce the risk of certain cancers. Ground flaxseeds are more easily absorbed by the body. Add them to smoothies, cereals, baked goods, or sprinkle them on salads.

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with magnesium, zinc, iron, and antioxidants. They support prostate health, improve heart health, enhance immune function, and reduce inflammation. Eat them raw or roasted as a snack, add them to salads, yogurt, or oatmeal, or incorporate them into baking recipes.

4. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium. They promote healthy skin, reduce inflammation, support thyroid function, and enhance heart health. Enjoy them raw or roasted as a snack, sprinkle them on salads or oatmeal, or add them to baked goods.

5. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds provide a complete protein source with all essential amino acids, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and fibre. They boost heart health, support muscle development, and reduce inflammation. Sprinkle hemp seeds on salads, yogurt, smoothies, or oatmeal, or incorporate them into baked goods and protein bars.

6. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are high in calcium, magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants. They promote bone health, support metabolic function, reduce inflammation, and improve heart health. Add them to salads, stir-fries, baked goods, or use tahini (sesame seed paste) in dressings and spreads.

7. Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds are rich in antioxidants, iron, and beneficial plant compounds. They aid digestion, boost immunity, and have anti-inflammatory properties. Use ground cumin in spice blends, add whole seeds to rice dishes, soups, and stews, or incorporate them into marinades and dressings.

8. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are high in fibre, antioxidants, and essential oils. They support digestion, reduce inflammation, and may help regulate blood pressure. Chew fennel seeds after meals to aid digestion, use them in cooking, or brew them into a tea.

Adding these seeds to your diet not only enhances the nutritional value of your meals but also provides various health benefits that can support overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.