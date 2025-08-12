India's First Drone Cloud Seeding Trial In Rajasthan Today: Know All About It

Rajasthan is set to conduct India's first-ever drone-based artificial rain experiment on Tuesday. Drones, rather than aeroplanes, will be used for cloud seeding, a technique designed to induce rainfall. Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena will officially inaugurate the event at 2 pm near Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur.

A First-Of-Its-Kind Trial

Around 60 drones will participate in this pilot project, a collaboration between the Rajasthan Agriculture Department and GenX AI, a technology company based in the United States and Bengaluru.

The drones will release special chemicals into clouds, encouraging water droplets to form and eventually fall as rain. The launch event at Ramgarh Dam will also be open to locals to witness.

Initially scheduled for July 31, the experiment was postponed due to heavy rain warnings. Since then, scientists have been in Jaipur conducting multiple drone trials to ensure it was ready.

The project has received approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India Meteorological Department, District Administration, and the Agriculture Department.

What Is Cloud Seeding? How It Works

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that stimulates rainfall by introducing specific chemicals into clouds. Commonly used substances are silver iodide, sodium chloride (table salt), or dry ice.

When released into moisture-laden clouds, these particles act as "seeds" around which water droplets gather. As the droplets grow heavier, they eventually fall to the ground as rain.

Usually, cloud seeding is carried out using aeroplanes or helicopters that fly into or above clouds to release these substances.

For cloud seeding to be effective, the clouds must contain sufficient moisture. Without enough water vapour in the clouds, even the release of these chemicals will not trigger rainfall.

Why Use Drones For Cloud Seeding?

Drones are more cost-effective and precise than planes, allowing targeted rainmaking over small areas. They can be deployed quickly and repeatedly, making them ideal for localised cloud seeding, especially useful in drought-prone regions like Rajasthan.

Potential Benefits For Rajasthan

Rajasthan often has monsoon clouds but receives insufficient rainfall, harming agriculture and livelihoods. If successful, drone-based artificial rain can provide timely, targeted rainfall to save crops in dry areas. This experiment could pave the way for advanced climate solutions in arid and semi-arid regions.

Cloud Seeding Costs

In 2023, an artificial rain attempt at Bhaisunda Dam in Chittorgarh using planes cost around Rs 10 crore, but failed due to insufficient moisture in the clouds.

Delhi's first cloud seeding trial, scheduled between August 30 to September 10, is budgeted at Rs 3.21 crore. Modified aircraft will disperse silver iodide nanoparticles, iodised salt, and rock salt into clouds to trigger rain and reduce air pollution.